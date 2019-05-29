Bulldog Awards: Announcing the 2019 Bulldog PR Awards Winners

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2019 / Bulldog Reporter is pleased to announce the winners of our 2019 PR Awards program, recognizing outstanding PR and communications campaigns from 2018.
Hanna Lee Communications has received the highest honour - Grand Prize - Best Campaign of 2018 for the campaign The Polynesian: New York's Most Talked About Tiki Bar.
Congratulations to our grand prize winner!
The program received a record-breaking number of entries this year, so our illustrious panel of journalist judges had their work cut out for them to select winners from entrants across over 40 categories. The following agencies/companies have all earned bragging rights as a Bulldog Award winner, along with extensive promotion on the Bulldog Awards website and through Bulldog Reporter's newsletters and website. The Grand Prize winner also receives a Bulldog Awards trophy to add to their bookshelf.
Congratulations to all the winners of the 2019 Bulldog PR Awards!
Best Use of PR Measurement
- Gold: The Polynesian: New York's Most Talked About Tiki Bar by Hanna Lee Communications
- Silver: GAP Logo Remix Campaign by FYI Brand Group
Best Use of Influencers
- Gold: Bento by Boardroom Communications
- Silver: Beech-Nut Moms: Real Food, Real Experiences by Kohnstamm Communications
- Bronze: Influencing Holiday Comfort & Joy for Wrangler by French West Vaughan
Best Use of Video/Multimedia
- Gold: Fyrestock by Shutterstock
- Silver: Yakuza 6 by fortyseven communications
- Bronze: Valkyria Chronicles 4 by SEGA Atlus
Best Use of Research - Business/Consumer
- Gold: Cultivating Confidence in a 70-Year Old Brand by RFBinder
- Silver: All Suites brands by Hilton's Hotel Owner Survey Creates Endless Media Opportunities by rbb Communications
- Bronze: Airport Data For Holiday Travel 2018 by InsureMyTrip
Best Brand Launch
- Gold: The Polynesian: New York's Most Talked About Tiki Bar by Hanna Lee Communications
- Silver: L'Équipeur Équipé Pour Tout by Mark's
- Bronze: Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey Launch by KLG Public Relations
Best Crisis Management
- Gold: Gotti Troll Video by Rogers & Cowan
- Silver: BoardroomPR by Boardroom Communications
Best Consumer Product Launch ?
- Gold: Visualizing The Competition - The Launch Of The SPY Ace EC Goggle by Remedy Communications
- Silver: Introducing the XC40 with Care by Volvo: A Car You Can Subscribe To by WE Communications
- Bronze: Exuviance HA100 Micro-Filler Launch by Lippe Taylor
Best Business to Business (B2B) Product Launch
- Gold: Delta Data's FundBlast Launch by BackBay Communications
Best Use of Personality/Celebrity
- Gold: Emmitt Smith Carries the Ball for Haggar Hall of Fame Dads Contest by SPM Communications
- Silver: Celebrities as Influencers by NRPR Group
- Bronze: Beautiful Return: Serena Williams for Embrace Active Scar Defense by GOLD PR | Social Media
Best Use of Social Media
- Gold: Promoting P-TECH: IBM's Education Reform Initiative by Violet PR
- Silver: MaterniTMillion by EvolveMKD
- Bronze: Valkyria Chronicles 4 by fortyseven communications
Best Special Event or Publicity Stunt
- Gold: The Ryan Challenge by Ogilvy
- Silver: Red Door to PyeongChang by Canadian Tire
- Bronze: Volvo Trucks Showcases Platooning Innovation by French West Vaughan
Best Newsroom
- Gold: The Super Bowl Of Rodeo Right At Your Fingertips by French West Vaughan
Best Investor Relations
- Gold: Investor Relations by Pushpay
Best Viral Campaign
- Gold: National Sunglasses Day by The Vision Council
- Silver: Fyrestock by Shutterstock
Best Media Relations Campaign
- Gold: Leveling the Playing Field: Experian Drives Financial Inclusion for All by Weber Shandwick
- Silver: Transformative Program Takes Center Stage Again by rbb Communications and The Polynesian: New York's Most Talked About Tiki Bar by Hanna Lee Communications
- Bronze: Stress in America - Generation Z by Vanguard Communications
Best Campaign on a Shoestring Budget
- Gold: Pioneers. Problem-Solvers. Pittsburgh: The Innovation Tour by Violet PR
- Silver: Relativity - Going To Mars On a Shoestring by Strange Brew Strategies
- Bronze: ROE Steam Launch by Vicarious PR
WOW! Award
- Gold: The Polynesian: New York's Most Talked About Tiki Bar by Hanna Lee Communications
- Silver: Paper Source - Meghan Markle Campaign by Heron Agency
Best Financial Services Campaign
- Gold: Redesigning Life Insurance for the Living by Golin
- Silver: PSCU Solidifies Itself as Thought Leader in Credit Union and Payments Industries by French West Vaughan
- Bronze: Elevate - The New Middle Class by Vested
Best Arts & Entertainment Campaign
- Gold: Disney's THE LION KING Resonates with a Diverse Dallas Audience by Three Box Strategic Communications
- Silver: WOW My Town by Boyd PR
Best Healthcare Campaign
- Gold: Walgreens "Feel More Like You" Oncology/Beauty National Launch by Burson Cohn & Wolfe
- Silver: Take Command by Deloitte Consulting LLP
- Bronze: Red Lorry Yellow Lorry Supports INSIGHTEC in its Push for Medicare Coverage by Red Lorry Yellow Lorry
Best Food & Beverages Campaign
- Gold: The Polynesian: New York's Most Talked About Tiki Bar by Hanna Lee Communications
- Silver: Mix It Up: PR invents new menu items through diverse influencer collaborations by Adam Ritchie Brand Direction
Best Business to Business Campaign
- Gold: Relativity - Going To Mars On a Shoestring by Strange Brew Strategies
- Silver: F-Secure's "Ghost In The Locks by Crenshaw Communications
- Bronze: Thought Leader on Trucking & Logistics by Haymaker
Best Technology/Software Campaign
- Gold: From Robot Farm to Table: Launching Iron Ox's First Fully Autonomous Indoor Farm by Highwire Public Relations
- Silver: Relativity - Going To Mars On a Shoestring by Strange Brew Strategies
- Bronze: Digital Humans - A Siren's Song by Olmstead Williams Communications
Best Travel & Tourism Campaign
- Gold: Fly Tulsa by Resolute PR
- Silver: The Polynesian: New York's Most Talked About Tiki Bar by Hanna Lee Communications
- Bronze: Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement & Development Authority Public Relations Campaign by Suasion Communications Group
Best Beauty, Fashion or Lifestyle Campaign
- Gold: Walgreens "Feel More Like You" Oncology/Beauty National Launch by Burson Cohn & Wolfe
- Silver: HydraFacial World Tour by EvolveMKD
- Bronze: Surviving the Holidays by Herbalife Nutrition
Best Education Campaign
- Gold: Continuing a Brand Transformation During an Executive Transition by RF|Binder
- Silver: Pace Law Reputation Campaign by Kivvit
Most Innovative Media Relations Campaign
- Gold: George Takei and House of Cats by Bospar
- Silver: Bospar SF by Bospar
Best Visual Storytelling Campaign
- Gold: The M.O.M. Squad: PR transforms diverse pregnant women into comic book superheroes by Adam Ritchie Brand Direction
Best Diversity/Inclusion Campaign
- Gold: Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago - BEBOLD&INSPIRE by Flowers Communications Group
- Silver: Closing the Gap: Revealing Employee Pay Gaps and Its Impact on Workplace Culture by SHIFT Communications
Best Community Engagement Campaign
- Gold: The Ryan Challenge by Ogilvy
- Silver: ABC Kite Fest 2018 by Red Fan Communications
Best Content Marketing Campaign
- Gold: Invisalign Made to Move Teen Influencer Campaign by GOLD PR | Social Media
- Silver: New Doctors by CareMount Medical
Best Integration of Traditional and New Media
- Gold: Gotti Film Release by Rogers & Cowan
- Silver: The Polynesian: New York's Most Talked About Tiki Bar by Hanna Lee Communications
- Bronze: Unlocking the CEO Journey: Norwest's Partnership with Entrepreneurs by Highwire Public Relations
Best Thought Leadership Campaign
- Gold: Kite Hill PR for Goodway Group - Thought Leadership Campaign by Kite Hill PR
- Silver: Digital Influencer Report by Randle Communications
- Bronze: TheNewsMarket Launch of PwC's 21st Annual Global CEO Survey at the World Economic Forum 2018 by TheNewsMarket, part of DMA Media
Best Green/ Environmental/ Sustainability Campaign
- Gold: Global Climate Action Summit by Havas PR
- Silver: ACORE 1Tx2030 by Silverline Communications
Best Not-for-Profit/ Association Campaign
- Gold: Illinois Governor's Mansion Association by Hawthorne Strategy Group
- Silver: Goutful by American Kidney Fund
- Bronze: Cultivating an Important Conversation: Destigmatizing Mental Health with The Clay Center for Young Healthy Minds at MGH by SHIFT Communications
Best Issue/ Cause Advocacy Campaign
- Gold: Walking with the Wounded Walk of America by Havas PR
- Silver: Mass Bail Out by Kivvit
- Bronze: Johnnie Walker Celebrates Progress and Equality with The Launch of Johnnie Walker Black Label The Jane Walker Edition by Hunter
Best Community Relations Campaign
- Gold: An Unconventional Approach to Approving Wind Energy: Vestas by Davies
- Silver: Curiosity Cube Ignites Scientific Passion by Havas PR
Best Public/ Private Partnership
- Gold: BlueCross BlueShield Presents National Safety Council's Prescribed to Death Opioid Memorial by BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York
Best Public Affairs Campaign
- Gold: Fourth Time's a Charm: Getting Newland Sierra Approved by Davies
- Silver: Reimagine Possible by RP3 Agency
- Bronze: AccessMATters: Fighting for Medicare coverage of opioid treatment programs by CURA Strategies
Best Government/ Public Service Campaign
- Gold: 2018 U.S. Conference of Mayors by Strauss Media Strategies
- Silver: Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Behavioral Health Virtual Job Fairs (Spring and Fall 2018) by Ketchum, on behalf of HRSA
Learn more about Bulldog Awards at bulldogawards.com and sign up to hear about updates on deadlines or upcoming awards programs.
