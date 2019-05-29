Bulldog Awards: Announcing the 2019 Bulldog PR Awards Winners

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2019 / Bulldog Reporter is pleased to announce the winners of our 2019 PR Awards program, recognizing outstanding PR and communications campaigns from 2018.

Hanna Lee Communications has received the highest honour - Grand Prize - Best Campaign of 2018 for the campaign The Polynesian: New York's Most Talked About Tiki Bar.

Congratulations to our grand prize winner!

The program received a record-breaking number of entries this year, so our illustrious panel of journalist judges had their work cut out for them to select winners from entrants across over 40 categories. The following agencies/companies have all earned bragging rights as a Bulldog Award winner, along with extensive promotion on the Bulldog Awards website and through Bulldog Reporter's newsletters and website. The Grand Prize winner also receives a Bulldog Awards trophy to add to their bookshelf.

Congratulations to all the winners of the 2019 Bulldog PR Awards!

Best Use of PR Measurement

Gold: The Polynesian: New York's Most Talked About Tiki Bar by Hanna Lee Communications

Silver: GAP Logo Remix Campaign by FYI Brand Group

Best Use of Influencers

Gold: Bento by Boardroom Communications

Silver: Beech-Nut Moms: Real Food, Real Experiences by Kohnstamm Communications

Bronze: Influencing Holiday Comfort & Joy for Wrangler by French West Vaughan

Best Use of Video/Multimedia

Gold: Fyrestock by Shutterstock

Silver: Yakuza 6 by fortyseven communications

Bronze: Valkyria Chronicles 4 by SEGA Atlus

Best Use of Research - Business/Consumer

Gold: Cultivating Confidence in a 70-Year Old Brand by RFBinder

Silver: All Suites brands by Hilton's Hotel Owner Survey Creates Endless Media Opportunities by rbb Communications

Bronze: Airport Data For Holiday Travel 2018 by InsureMyTrip

Best Brand Launch

Gold: The Polynesian: New York's Most Talked About Tiki Bar by Hanna Lee Communications

Silver: L'Équipeur Équipé Pour Tout by Mark's

Bronze: Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey Launch by KLG Public Relations

Best Crisis Management

Gold: Gotti Troll Video by Rogers & Cowan

Silver: BoardroomPR by Boardroom Communications

Best Consumer Product Launch ?

Gold: Visualizing The Competition - The Launch Of The SPY Ace EC Goggle by Remedy Communications

Silver: Introducing the XC40 with Care by Volvo: A Car You Can Subscribe To by WE Communications

Bronze: Exuviance HA100 Micro-Filler Launch by Lippe Taylor

Best Business to Business (B2B) Product Launch

Gold: Delta Data's FundBlast Launch by BackBay Communications

Best Use of Personality/Celebrity

Gold: Emmitt Smith Carries the Ball for Haggar Hall of Fame Dads Contest by SPM Communications

Silver: Celebrities as Influencers by NRPR Group

Bronze: Beautiful Return: Serena Williams for Embrace Active Scar Defense by GOLD PR | Social Media

Best Use of Social Media

Gold: Promoting P-TECH: IBM's Education Reform Initiative by Violet PR

Silver: MaterniTMillion by EvolveMKD

Bronze: Valkyria Chronicles 4 by fortyseven communications

Best Special Event or Publicity Stunt

Gold: The Ryan Challenge by Ogilvy

Silver: Red Door to PyeongChang by Canadian Tire

Bronze: Volvo Trucks Showcases Platooning Innovation by French West Vaughan

Best Newsroom

Gold: The Super Bowl Of Rodeo Right At Your Fingertips by French West Vaughan

Best Investor Relations

Gold: Investor Relations by Pushpay

Best Viral Campaign

Gold: National Sunglasses Day by The Vision Council

Silver: Fyrestock by Shutterstock

Best Media Relations Campaign

Gold: Leveling the Playing Field: Experian Drives Financial Inclusion for All by Weber Shandwick

Silver: Transformative Program Takes Center Stage Again by rbb Communications and The Polynesian: New York's Most Talked About Tiki Bar by Hanna Lee Communications

Bronze: Stress in America - Generation Z by Vanguard Communications

Best Campaign on a Shoestring Budget

Gold: Pioneers. Problem-Solvers. Pittsburgh: The Innovation Tour by Violet PR

Silver: Relativity - Going To Mars On a Shoestring by Strange Brew Strategies

Bronze: ROE Steam Launch by Vicarious PR

WOW! Award

Gold: The Polynesian: New York's Most Talked About Tiki Bar by Hanna Lee Communications

Silver: Paper Source - Meghan Markle Campaign by Heron Agency

Best Financial Services Campaign

Gold: Redesigning Life Insurance for the Living by Golin

Silver: PSCU Solidifies Itself as Thought Leader in Credit Union and Payments Industries by French West Vaughan

Bronze: Elevate - The New Middle Class by Vested

Best Arts & Entertainment Campaign

Gold: Disney's THE LION KING Resonates with a Diverse Dallas Audience by Three Box Strategic Communications

Silver: WOW My Town by Boyd PR

Best Healthcare Campaign

Gold: Walgreens "Feel More Like You" Oncology/Beauty National Launch by Burson Cohn & Wolfe

Silver: Take Command by Deloitte Consulting LLP

Bronze: Red Lorry Yellow Lorry Supports INSIGHTEC in its Push for Medicare Coverage by Red Lorry Yellow Lorry

Best Food & Beverages Campaign

Gold: The Polynesian: New York's Most Talked About Tiki Bar by Hanna Lee Communications

Silver: Mix It Up: PR invents new menu items through diverse influencer collaborations by Adam Ritchie Brand Direction

Best Business to Business Campaign

Gold: Relativity - Going To Mars On a Shoestring by Strange Brew Strategies

Silver: F-Secure's "Ghost In The Locks by Crenshaw Communications

Bronze: Thought Leader on Trucking & Logistics by Haymaker

Best Technology/Software Campaign

Gold: From Robot Farm to Table: Launching Iron Ox's First Fully Autonomous Indoor Farm by Highwire Public Relations

Silver: Relativity - Going To Mars On a Shoestring by Strange Brew Strategies

Bronze: Digital Humans - A Siren's Song by Olmstead Williams Communications

Best Travel & Tourism Campaign

Gold: Fly Tulsa by Resolute PR

Silver: The Polynesian: New York's Most Talked About Tiki Bar by Hanna Lee Communications

Bronze: Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement & Development Authority Public Relations Campaign by Suasion Communications Group

Best Beauty, Fashion or Lifestyle Campaign

Gold: Walgreens "Feel More Like You" Oncology/Beauty National Launch by Burson Cohn & Wolfe

Silver: HydraFacial World Tour by EvolveMKD

Bronze: Surviving the Holidays by Herbalife Nutrition

Best Education Campaign

Gold: Continuing a Brand Transformation During an Executive Transition by RF|Binder

Silver: Pace Law Reputation Campaign by Kivvit

Most Innovative Media Relations Campaign

Gold: George Takei and House of Cats by Bospar

Silver: Bospar SF by Bospar

Best Visual Storytelling Campaign

Gold: The M.O.M. Squad: PR transforms diverse pregnant women into comic book superheroes by Adam Ritchie Brand Direction

Best Diversity/Inclusion Campaign

Gold: Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago - BEBOLD&INSPIRE by Flowers Communications Group

Silver: Closing the Gap: Revealing Employee Pay Gaps and Its Impact on Workplace Culture by SHIFT Communications

Best Community Engagement Campaign

Gold: The Ryan Challenge by Ogilvy

Silver: ABC Kite Fest 2018 by Red Fan Communications

Best Content Marketing Campaign

Gold: Invisalign Made to Move Teen Influencer Campaign by GOLD PR | Social Media

Silver: New Doctors by CareMount Medical

Best Integration of Traditional and New Media

Gold: Gotti Film Release by Rogers & Cowan

Silver: The Polynesian: New York's Most Talked About Tiki Bar by Hanna Lee Communications

Bronze: Unlocking the CEO Journey: Norwest's Partnership with Entrepreneurs by Highwire Public Relations

Best Thought Leadership Campaign

Gold: Kite Hill PR for Goodway Group - Thought Leadership Campaign by Kite Hill PR

Silver: Digital Influencer Report by Randle Communications

Bronze: TheNewsMarket Launch of PwC's 21st Annual Global CEO Survey at the World Economic Forum 2018 by TheNewsMarket, part of DMA Media

Best Green/ Environmental/ Sustainability Campaign

Gold: Global Climate Action Summit by Havas PR

Silver: ACORE 1Tx2030 by Silverline Communications

Best Not-for-Profit/ Association Campaign

Gold: Illinois Governor's Mansion Association by Hawthorne Strategy Group

Silver: Goutful by American Kidney Fund

Bronze: Cultivating an Important Conversation: Destigmatizing Mental Health with The Clay Center for Young Healthy Minds at MGH by SHIFT Communications

Best Issue/ Cause Advocacy Campaign

Gold: Walking with the Wounded Walk of America by Havas PR

Silver: Mass Bail Out by Kivvit

Bronze: Johnnie Walker Celebrates Progress and Equality with The Launch of Johnnie Walker Black Label The Jane Walker Edition by Hunter

Best Community Relations Campaign

Gold: An Unconventional Approach to Approving Wind Energy: Vestas by Davies

Silver: Curiosity Cube Ignites Scientific Passion by Havas PR

Best Public/ Private Partnership

Gold: BlueCross BlueShield Presents National Safety Council's Prescribed to Death Opioid Memorial by BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York

Best Public Affairs Campaign

Gold: Fourth Time's a Charm: Getting Newland Sierra Approved by Davies

Silver: Reimagine Possible by RP3 Agency

Bronze: AccessMATters: Fighting for Medicare coverage of opioid treatment programs by CURA Strategies

Best Government/ Public Service Campaign

Gold: 2018 U.S. Conference of Mayors by Strauss Media Strategies

Silver: Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Behavioral Health Virtual Job Fairs (Spring and Fall 2018) by Ketchum, on behalf of HRSA

