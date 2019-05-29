sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

PCI Biotech Holding ASA: PCI Biotech: Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2019

Oslo, 29 May 2019. The Annual General Meeting in PCI Biotech Holding ASA took place today, 29 May 2019.

All proposals were resolved by the Annual General Meeting as presented in the notice convening the general meeting distributed on 8 May 2019.

The Board of Directors consists of the following members until the next Annual General Meeting:
* Hans Peter Bøhn, chairman
* Hilde Furberg, member (new)
* Christina Herder, member
* Lars Viksmoen, member
* Andrew Hughes, member

The complete minutes of the Annual General Meeting are attached to this release and are available on www.pcibiotech.com.

Contact information:
PCI Biotech Holding ASA, Ullernchausséen 64, N-0379 Oslo
Ronny Skuggedal, CFO, rs@pcibiotech.no, Mobile: +47 9400 5757

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • PCI Biotech Minutes AGM 29 May 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/27786b45-997a-491b-9331-7eb8415bac93)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)