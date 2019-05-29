Lighting Product Market Analysis - New Opportunities Explored, High CAGR & ROI Anticipated Till 2021: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Lighting Product Market is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Lighting may be defined as all forms of illumination that are used to see a person, object, or the surrounding. The factors that propel the growth of the lighting product market include increasing acceptance, continuous research and developments in the field of lighting, development of high-intensity discharge tubes, LEDs, and OLEDs, rapid urbanization in numerous developing countries and the growth of smart cities in emerging regions with robust emphasis on effective utilization of energy. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including lack of consciousness relating to payback periods and reduced installation costs and the absence of a common open standard. Lighting product market may be explored by component type, application, and geography. Lighting product market may be explored by component type as Standalone Type (T8 LED Bulbs & Tubes, LED Tubes, and Bulbs, Others (Discharge Tube, Incandescent etc.)) and Lighting Fixture (Recessed Lighting Fixture, Ceiling Fixture, Strip Light Fixture, Others (pendants, Chandeliers etc.)). Lighting product market could be explored based on the application as, (Industrial, Residential (Floor Lamp, Table Lamp, and Desk Lamp), Commercial and Outdoor (Parking Garage, Street Lights, Landscape)).

Lighting product market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East, and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. The "Asia-Pacific" segment led the lighting product market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2021. The key factors that could be attributed to the growth include high demand for lighting product and rising usage of lighting product in industrial automation in the developing countries such as China, India, and Japan. The key players contributing to the robust growth of the lighting product market comprise Dialight, Bridgelux, CITIZEN ELECTRONICS, LG Innotek, Eaton, Hubbell, EVERLIGHT, Panasonic Corporation, KYOCERA Corporation, Intematix Corporation, TOYODA GOSEI, Samsung Electronics, Sharp, Zumtobel Group, Seoul Semiconductor, TOSHIBA. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry. The report package Global Lighting Product Market to 2021 offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation, and future outlook for lighting products in the world. Along with a global lighting products market report, the package includes country reports from the following countries:China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States

The research includes historical data from 2010 to 2016 and forecasts until 2021 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

The reports help answer the following questions:

What is the current size of the lighting product market in the world and in the top 10 global countries?

How much lighting products are produced in the world and in the top 10 global countries?

How is the market split into different types of lighting products?

How are the overall market and different product types growing?

How is the market predicted to develop in the future?

Who are the market players?

The latest industry data included in the reports:

Demand for lighting products, 2010-2021

Production of lighting products, 2010-2021

Lighting product market size by product type, 2010-2021

Growth rates of the overall market and different product segments, 2010-2021

Shares of different product segments of the overall market, 2010, 2016, and 2021

The market data is given for the following product segments:

Arc-lamps

Infra-red and ultra-violet lamps

Sealed beam lamps

Tungsten halogen lamps

Other filament lamps

Electric discharge lamps (fluorescent, hot cathode)

Electric discharge lamps (mercury or sodium vapour)

Electric ceiling and wall lights

Electric floor, table, desk and bedside lamps

Portable electric lamps

Other electric lamps and lighting fittings

Non-electric lamps and lighting fittings

Illuminated signs and name-plates

Parts of lighting products

Among the key reasons to purchase include the following:

Gain an outlook of the historical development, current market situation, and future outlook of the lighting product market in the world to 2021

Track industry developments and identify market opportunities

Plan and develop marketing, market-entry, market expansion, and other business strategies by identifying the key market opportunities and prospects

Save time and money with the readily accessible key market data included in the reports. The data is clearly presented and can be easily incorporated into presentations and internal reports.

