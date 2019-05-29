Vivacitas Oncology, Inc.: World-Renowned Cancer Treatment Expert Joins Vivacitas Oncology as Its Medical Advisor

Prominent researcher from Sloan-Kettering, Bristol-Meyers Squibb & Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

WALNUT CREEK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2019 / Vivacitas Oncology, Inc. ("Vivacitas" or the "Company") continues to confirm the merit of its efforts this week-when Dr. Luigi Lenaz joined the company as its medical advisor. He played key roles in the development of several standard of care oncology drugs, including Doxorubicin, Taxol, Etoposide, Cisplatin and Carboplatin.

Before joining the industry, he was a prolific researcher at prominent institutions including Roswell Park Memorial Institute, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center and the National Cancer Institute in Milan.

"Dr. Luigi Lenaz, M.D. is a world-renowned oncologist and a leading authority in the development of cancer drugs…" said CEO Pramod Gupta, PhD. "The fact that he agreed to join our team is a powerful testimony to our pipeline and our belief in the development of our oncology drugs." Dr. Gupta went on to say.

Dr. Lenaz served as the key member of the Board of Directors of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (2010 to 2018), its Chief Scientific Officer (2005 to 2008), and as the President of its Oncology Division (2003 to 2005). Previously, he served as the Senior Vice President of Oncology Research at SuperGen (1997 to 2000), and as the Senior Medical Director of Oncology at Bristol-Myers Squibb (1990 to 1997).

"I am impressed with the science of Vivacitas drug candidates, and their potential to improve cancer treatments, especially Glioblastoma; thus the excitement for me to join the Vivacitas Oncology team" said Dr. Lenaz.

Dr. Lenaz is a member of American Association for Cancer Research, American Association for Clinical Oncology, European Society for Medical Oncology, and International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer. Dr. Lenaz is a graduate of Liceo Scientifico A. Righi in Bologna, Italy and he received a medical degree from the University of Bologna Medical School.

ABOUT VIVACITA ONCOLOGY:

A privately held biopharmaceutical company co-founded in 2015 by Dr. Joseph Rubinfeld and Infusion 51a. Vivacitas is focused on acquiring mid-to-late-stage oncology assets with the goal to make the chemotherapy more effective for patients.

For further information please visit www.vivaoncology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to our business plans, objectives, and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believes," "project," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "strategy," "plan," "may," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects on a consolidated basis include, but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions, legislative/regulatory changes, availability of capital, interest rates, competition, and generally accepted accounting principles. These risks and uncertainties should also be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements.

CONTACT:

Jeff Stephens

312-265-6700

jeff@infusionholdings.com

SOURCE: Vivacitas Oncology, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546920/World-Renowned-Cancer-Treatment-Expert-Joins-Vivacitas-Oncology-as-Its-Medical-Advisor