CB2 Insights to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational in Bel-Air

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2019 / CB2 Insights (CSE: CBII; OTCQB: CBIIF) ("CB2" or the "Company"), a leading data-analytics company focused on bringing real-world evidence driven from the point-of-care to the medical cannabis community, today announced that CEO Prad Sekar will be presenting at the 9th annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday, June 4 at 2:20PM PST / 5:20PM EST. Mr. Sekar is also scheduled to meet with investors throughout the day on June 4.

"CB2 Insights has had several transformational catalysts since attending our first LD Micro event in December 2018," said Mr. Sekar. "First, we closed a $5.74 million oversubscribed private placement financing, which we conducted concurrently with our go-public event. Second, we began our consolidation strategy to expand our clinical data pool by acquiring MedEval Clinic LLC , a medical cannabis clinic group in Colorado and Arizona, as well as the assets of Colorado-based medical cannabis clinic group Rae of Sunshine Health Services LLC. We also initiated integration with Premier Health Group, a leading Electronic Medical Records ("EMR") platform, giving more than 4,600 physicians and healthcare practitioners using Premier Health's Juno EMR platform access to the industry's only medical cannabis-specific Clinical Decision Support tool. We look forward to updating shareholders on our progress as well as introducing CB2 Insights' story to new potential investors."

"This year's Invitational will showcase some of the most unique names in the financial world, from early-stage start-ups to well-established names on the national exchanges," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever growing community."

The LD Micro Invitational will take place June 4th and 5th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About CB2 Insights

CB2 Insights has a mission to mainstream medical cannabis into traditional healthcare. We do so by gathering data and creating objective real-world evidence through our proprietary software and service brands. Using clinical management and data collection software at the point-of-care, CB2 Insights and its group of sub-brands has become a leading force behind bringing traditional healthcare protocols to the rapidly evolving global cannabis industry.

For more information please visit www.cb2insights.com.

