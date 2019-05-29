Zodiac Aerospace Equipo de Mexico has agreed to buy solar power from a 13 MW slice of the 80 MW Los Santos Solar II project in the Mexican state of Chihuahua.From pv magazine Mexico. Solar developer Buenavista Renewables México and power provider ESCO, which serves the Mexican states of Mexicali and Baja California, have announced they will sell solar power to Zodiac Aerospace Equipo de México through a power purchase agreement. The electricity delivered under the PPA will be generated by approximately 13 MW of the 80 MW Los Santos Solar II project Buenavista is building in Ahumada, Chihuahua. ...

