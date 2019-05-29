ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.: ProMIS Neurosciences' Eugene Williams to Present at JLABS' Conference on Innovations in Neurodegenerative Diseases

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, is participating in the JLABS @ Toronto conference, "Science 1st: Common Pathways and Mechanisms in Neurodegenerative Diseases" on May 30, 2019. Executive Chairman Eugene Williams will speak at the event, joining speakers from Sunnybrook Research Institute, the University of Toronto, including the Tanz Centre for Research in Neurodegenerative Diseases, Johnson and Johnson Innovations and Conference Sponsor the Ontario Brain Institute.



The one-day program will highlight new findings in genomics, imaging and biomarkers for neurodegenerative diseases. Speakers will describe how these discoveries are redefining these diseases and invigorating the search for treatments. The event will take place at JLABS' Toronto location. Attendees can attend virtually by visiting https://neurodegenerativediseases.splashthat.com/ .

The abnormal misfolding of natural proteins in the brain results in toxic oligomers that progressively spread (propagate), killing neurons; the process is a root cause of several neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and ALS. The lack of effective therapies for these diseases is due in part to the traditional approach to developing antibodies, which produced therapy candidates that are unable to selectively target the toxic oligomer with adequate precision. Mr. Williams' presentation will share the results of ProMIS Neurosciences' novel drug discovery and development platform, which has produced several antibody candidates that selectively target toxic oligomers of misfolded proteins while sparing their healthy forms, which are critical for proper brain and spinal cord function. ProMIS has generated high-quality potential antibody candidates for Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and ALS.

"The availability of tools to develop therapies that are highly selective for only the toxic oligomer has been a missing link in therapy development for neurodegenerative diseases," said Eugene Williams, executive chairman of ProMIS Neurosciences. "The right tools coupled with new biomarkers will help us advance only the highest quality drug candidates and in our opinion make this next decade the most exciting for development of effective root cause therapy to address the tremendous unmet need of these diseases."

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development and progression of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's proprietary target discovery platform is based on the use of two complementary thermodynamic, computational discovery engines -ProMIS and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique precision approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and PD. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ARFXF.

