Den 15 maj 2019 offentliggjorde Victoria Park AB ("Victoria Park" eller "Bolaget") information om att Vonovia SE ("Vonovia"), genom dess helägda dotterbolag Deutsche Annington Acquisition Holding GmbH, utnyttjat köpoptioner vilket har resulterat i att Vonovia kontrollerar över 90 procent av aktierna i Victoria Park. Den 24 maj 2019 offentliggjorde Bolaget information om att Vonovia påkallat inlösenförfarande avseende resterande aktier i Victoria Park och att Bolaget beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av sina stamaktier av serie A och serie B från Nasdaq Stockholm. Den 27 maj 2019 mottog Nasdaq Stockholm AB en sådan ansökan. Enligt gällande regelverk för Nasdaq Stockholm kan ett bolags finansiella instrument observationsnoteras om bolaget ansökt om avnotering. Med anledning av det ovan anförda beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att A-aktierna (VICP A, ISIN-kod SE0002216713, orderboks-ID 49803) och B-aktierna (VICP B, ISIN-kod SE0005932795, orderboks-ID 100963) i Victoria Park AB ska observationsnoteras. On May 15, 2019, Victoria Park AB ("Victoria Park" or "the Company") announced that Vonovia SE ("Vonovia"), through its wholly owned subsidiary Deutsche Annington Acquisition Holding GmbH, had exercised call options, which resulted in Vonovia controlling over 90 percent of the shares in Victoria Park. On May 24, 2019, the Company announced that Vonovia had called for redemption of the remaining shares in Victoria Park and that the Company has decided to apply for delisting of its ordinary A and B series shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. On May 27, 2019, Nasdaq Stockholm AB received such an application. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a company's financial instrument may be given observation status if the company has applied for delisting. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the class A shares (VICP A, ISIN code SE0002216713, order book ID 49803) and the class B shares (VICP B, ISIN code SE0005932795, order book ID 100963) in Victoria Park AB will be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 60 00. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.