AECI Limited - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, May 29
AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration Number 1924/002590/06)
Share code AFE ISIN ZAE000000220
Hybrid code AFEP ISIN ZAE000000238
Bond company code AECI
("AECI" or "the Company")
REPORT ON PROCEEDINGS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
At the 95th annual general meeting ("AGM" or "the meeting") of the shareholders of AECI held today, 29 May 2019, all the ordinary and special resolutions proposed at the meeting were approved by the requisite majority of votes. In this regard, the Company confirms the voting statistics from the AGM as follows:
|Resolutions
|Votes cast disclosed as a percentage in relation to the total number of shares voted at the meeting
|Number of shares voted
|Shares voted disclosed as a percentage in relation to the total issued share capital*
|Shares abstained disclosed as a percentage in relation to the total issued share capital*
|Ordinary shares ("Ord")
B ordinary shares ("B Ord")
|For
Against
|Ordinary resolution No. 1: Adoption of annual financial statements
|100,00% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|0,00% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|87 224 356 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|71,60% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|0,52% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 2: Reappointment of independent auditor
|92,91% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|7,09% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|87 514 204 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|71,83% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|0,28% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 3.1: Re-election of Non-executive Director - Mr G Gomwe
|98,11% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|1,89% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|87 843 095 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|72,10% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|0,01% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 3.2: Re-election of Non-executive Director - Mr AJ Morgan
|97,62% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|2,38% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|87 843 095 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|72,10% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|0,01% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 3.3: Re-election of Non-executive Director - Ms PG Sibiya
|98,13% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|1,87% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|87 843 095 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|72,10% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|0,01% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 4: Appointment of a Non-executive Director
|100,00% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|0,00% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|87 843 095 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|72,10% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|0,01% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 5: Re-election of an Executive Director
|99,09% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|0,91% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|87 843 095 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|72,10% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|0,01% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 6.1: Election of Audit Committee member - Mr G Gomwe
|97,58% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|2,42% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|87 514 204 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|71,83% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|0,28% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 6.2: Election of Audit Committee member - Mr AJ Morgan
|96,34% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|3,66% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|87 843 095 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|72,10% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|0,01%Ord
0,00% B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 6.3: Election of Audit Committee member - Ms PG Sibiya
|97,59% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|2,41% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|87 843 095 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|72,10% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|0,01% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 7.1: Remuneration Policy
|97,66% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|2,34% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|87 840 963 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|72,10% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|0,01% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 7.2: Implementation of Remuneration Policy
|98,91% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|1,09% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|87 840 963 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|72,10% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|0,01% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 8: Amendment of the Company's LTI Plan
|99,10% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|0,90% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|87 843 095 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|72,10% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|0,01% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|Special resolution No. 1.1: Directors' fees and remuneration - Board: Chairman
|99,24% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|0,76% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|87 842 823 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|72,10% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|0,01% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|Special resolution No. 1.2: Directors' fees - Board: Non-executive Directors
|99,24% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|0,76% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|87 842 823 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|72,10% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|0,01% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|Special resolution No. 1.3: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: Chairman
|99,24% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|0,76% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|87 842 823 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|72,10% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|0,01% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|Special resolution No. 1.4: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: members
|99,24% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|0,76% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|87 842 823 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|72,10% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|0,01% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|Special resolution No. 1.5: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: Chairman
|99,24% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|0,76% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|87 842 823 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|72,10% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|0,01% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|Special resolution No. 1.6: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: members
|99,24% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|0,76% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|87 842 823 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|72,10% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|0,01% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|Special resolution No. 1.7: Directors' fees - Meeting attendance fee
|99,44% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|0,56% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|87 842 823 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|72,10% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|0,01% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|Special resolution No. 2: General authority to repurchase shares
|99,62% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|0,38% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|87 838 508 Ord
10,117,951 B Ord
|72,10% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|0,01% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|Special resolution No. 3: Financial assistance to related or inter-related company
|99,73% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|0,27% Ord
0,00% B Ord
|87 842 973 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|72,10% Ord
100,00% B Ord
|0,01% Ord
0,00% B Ord
*The issued ordinary share capital is 121 829 083 listed ordinary shares and 10 117 951 unlisted redeemable convertible B ordinary shares.
The special resolutions will, where necessary, be lodged for registration with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission in due course.
Woodmead, Sandton
29 May 2019
Sponsor
Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)