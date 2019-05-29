AECI Limited - Result of AGM

AECI LIMITED

REPORT ON PROCEEDINGS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the 95th annual general meeting ("AGM" or "the meeting") of the shareholders of AECI held today, 29 May 2019, all the ordinary and special resolutions proposed at the meeting were approved by the requisite majority of votes. In this regard, the Company confirms the voting statistics from the AGM as follows:

Resolutions Votes cast disclosed as a percentage in relation to the total number of shares voted at the meeting

Number of shares voted

Shares voted disclosed as a percentage in relation to the total issued share capital*



Shares abstained disclosed as a percentage in relation to the total issued share capital*



Ordinary shares ("Ord")

B ordinary shares ("B Ord") For

Against Ordinary resolution No. 1: Adoption of annual financial statements 100,00% Ord

100,00% B Ord 0,00% Ord

0,00% B Ord 87 224 356 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 71,60% Ord

100,00% B Ord 0,52% Ord

0,00% B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 2: Reappointment of independent auditor 92,91% Ord

100,00% B Ord 7,09% Ord

0,00% B Ord 87 514 204 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 71,83% Ord

100,00% B Ord 0,28% Ord

0,00% B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 3.1: Re-election of Non-executive Director - Mr G Gomwe 98,11% Ord

100,00% B Ord 1,89% Ord

0,00% B Ord 87 843 095 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 72,10% Ord

100,00% B Ord 0,01% Ord

0,00% B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 3.2: Re-election of Non-executive Director - Mr AJ Morgan 97,62% Ord

100,00% B Ord 2,38% Ord

0,00% B Ord 87 843 095 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 72,10% Ord

100,00% B Ord 0,01% Ord

0,00% B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 3.3: Re-election of Non-executive Director - Ms PG Sibiya 98,13% Ord

100,00% B Ord 1,87% Ord

0,00% B Ord 87 843 095 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 72,10% Ord

100,00% B Ord 0,01% Ord

0,00% B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 4: Appointment of a Non-executive Director 100,00% Ord

100,00% B Ord 0,00% Ord

0,00% B Ord 87 843 095 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 72,10% Ord

100,00% B Ord 0,01% Ord

0,00% B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 5: Re-election of an Executive Director 99,09% Ord

100,00% B Ord 0,91% Ord

0,00% B Ord 87 843 095 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 72,10% Ord

100,00% B Ord 0,01% Ord

0,00% B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 6.1: Election of Audit Committee member - Mr G Gomwe 97,58% Ord

100,00% B Ord 2,42% Ord

0,00% B Ord 87 514 204 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 71,83% Ord

100,00% B Ord 0,28% Ord

0,00% B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 6.2: Election of Audit Committee member - Mr AJ Morgan 96,34% Ord

100,00% B Ord 3,66% Ord

0,00% B Ord 87 843 095 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 72,10% Ord

100,00% B Ord 0,01%Ord

0,00% B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 6.3: Election of Audit Committee member - Ms PG Sibiya 97,59% Ord

100,00% B Ord 2,41% Ord

0,00% B Ord 87 843 095 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 72,10% Ord

100,00% B Ord 0,01% Ord

0,00% B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 7.1: Remuneration Policy 97,66% Ord

100,00% B Ord 2,34% Ord

0,00% B Ord 87 840 963 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 72,10% Ord

100,00% B Ord 0,01% Ord

0,00% B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 7.2: Implementation of Remuneration Policy 98,91% Ord

100,00% B Ord 1,09% Ord

0,00% B Ord 87 840 963 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 72,10% Ord

100,00% B Ord 0,01% Ord

0,00% B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 8: Amendment of the Company's LTI Plan 99,10% Ord

100,00% B Ord 0,90% Ord

0,00% B Ord 87 843 095 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 72,10% Ord

100,00% B Ord 0,01% Ord

0,00% B Ord Special resolution No. 1.1: Directors' fees and remuneration - Board: Chairman 99,24% Ord

100,00% B Ord 0,76% Ord

0,00% B Ord 87 842 823 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 72,10% Ord

100,00% B Ord 0,01% Ord

0,00% B Ord Special resolution No. 1.2: Directors' fees - Board: Non-executive Directors 99,24% Ord

100,00% B Ord 0,76% Ord

0,00% B Ord 87 842 823 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 72,10% Ord

100,00% B Ord 0,01% Ord

0,00% B Ord Special resolution No. 1.3: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: Chairman 99,24% Ord

100,00% B Ord 0,76% Ord

0,00% B Ord 87 842 823 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 72,10% Ord

100,00% B Ord 0,01% Ord

0,00% B Ord Special resolution No. 1.4: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: members 99,24% Ord

100,00% B Ord 0,76% Ord

0,00% B Ord 87 842 823 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 72,10% Ord

100,00% B Ord 0,01% Ord

0,00% B Ord Special resolution No. 1.5: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: Chairman 99,24% Ord

100,00% B Ord 0,76% Ord

0,00% B Ord 87 842 823 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 72,10% Ord

100,00% B Ord 0,01% Ord

0,00% B Ord Special resolution No. 1.6: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: members 99,24% Ord

100,00% B Ord 0,76% Ord

0,00% B Ord 87 842 823 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 72,10% Ord

100,00% B Ord 0,01% Ord

0,00% B Ord Special resolution No. 1.7: Directors' fees - Meeting attendance fee 99,44% Ord

100,00% B Ord 0,56% Ord

0,00% B Ord 87 842 823 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 72,10% Ord

100,00% B Ord 0,01% Ord

0,00% B Ord Special resolution No. 2: General authority to repurchase shares 99,62% Ord

100,00% B Ord 0,38% Ord

0,00% B Ord 87 838 508 Ord

10,117,951 B Ord 72,10% Ord

100,00% B Ord 0,01% Ord

0,00% B Ord Special resolution No. 3: Financial assistance to related or inter-related company 99,73% Ord

100,00% B Ord 0,27% Ord

0,00% B Ord 87 842 973 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 72,10% Ord

100,00% B Ord 0,01% Ord

0,00% B Ord

*The issued ordinary share capital is 121 829 083 listed ordinary shares and 10 117 951 unlisted redeemable convertible B ordinary shares.

The special resolutions will, where necessary, be lodged for registration with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission in due course.

Woodmead, Sandton

29 May 2019

