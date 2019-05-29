sprite-preloader
AECI Limited - Result of AGM

AECI Limited - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 29

AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration Number 1924/002590/06)
Share code AFE ISIN ZAE000000220

Hybrid code AFEP ISIN ZAE000000238

Bond company code AECI
("AECI" or "the Company")

REPORT ON PROCEEDINGS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the 95th annual general meeting ("AGM" or "the meeting") of the shareholders of AECI held today, 29 May 2019, all the ordinary and special resolutions proposed at the meeting were approved by the requisite majority of votes. In this regard, the Company confirms the voting statistics from the AGM as follows:

ResolutionsVotes cast disclosed as a percentage in relation to the total number of shares voted at the meeting
Number of shares voted
Shares voted disclosed as a percentage in relation to the total issued share capital*

Shares abstained disclosed as a percentage in relation to the total issued share capital*

Ordinary shares ("Ord")
B ordinary shares ("B Ord")
For
Against
Ordinary resolution No. 1: Adoption of annual financial statements100,00% Ord
100,00% B Ord		0,00% Ord
0,00% B Ord		87 224 356 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		71,60% Ord
100,00% B Ord		0,52% Ord
0,00% B Ord
Ordinary resolution No. 2: Reappointment of independent auditor92,91% Ord
100,00% B Ord		7,09% Ord
0,00% B Ord		87 514 204 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		71,83% Ord
100,00% B Ord		0,28% Ord
0,00% B Ord
Ordinary resolution No. 3.1: Re-election of Non-executive Director - Mr G Gomwe98,11% Ord
100,00% B Ord		1,89% Ord
0,00% B Ord		87 843 095 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		72,10% Ord
100,00% B Ord		0,01% Ord
0,00% B Ord
Ordinary resolution No. 3.2: Re-election of Non-executive Director - Mr AJ Morgan97,62% Ord
100,00% B Ord		2,38% Ord
0,00% B Ord		87 843 095 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		72,10% Ord
100,00% B Ord		0,01% Ord
0,00% B Ord
Ordinary resolution No. 3.3: Re-election of Non-executive Director - Ms PG Sibiya98,13% Ord
100,00% B Ord		1,87% Ord
0,00% B Ord		87 843 095 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		72,10% Ord
100,00% B Ord		0,01% Ord
0,00% B Ord
Ordinary resolution No. 4: Appointment of a Non-executive Director100,00% Ord
100,00% B Ord		0,00% Ord
0,00% B Ord		87 843 095 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		72,10% Ord
100,00% B Ord		0,01% Ord
0,00% B Ord
Ordinary resolution No. 5: Re-election of an Executive Director99,09% Ord
100,00% B Ord		0,91% Ord
0,00% B Ord		87 843 095 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		72,10% Ord
100,00% B Ord		0,01% Ord
0,00% B Ord
Ordinary resolution No. 6.1: Election of Audit Committee member - Mr G Gomwe97,58% Ord
100,00% B Ord		2,42% Ord
0,00% B Ord		87 514 204 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		71,83% Ord
100,00% B Ord		0,28% Ord
0,00% B Ord
Ordinary resolution No. 6.2: Election of Audit Committee member - Mr AJ Morgan96,34% Ord
100,00% B Ord		3,66% Ord
0,00% B Ord		87 843 095 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		72,10% Ord
100,00% B Ord		0,01%Ord
0,00% B Ord
Ordinary resolution No. 6.3: Election of Audit Committee member - Ms PG Sibiya97,59% Ord
100,00% B Ord		2,41% Ord
0,00% B Ord		87 843 095 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		72,10% Ord
100,00% B Ord		0,01% Ord
0,00% B Ord
Ordinary resolution No. 7.1: Remuneration Policy97,66% Ord
100,00% B Ord		2,34% Ord
0,00% B Ord		87 840 963 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		72,10% Ord
100,00% B Ord		0,01% Ord
0,00% B Ord
Ordinary resolution No. 7.2: Implementation of Remuneration Policy98,91% Ord
100,00% B Ord		1,09% Ord
0,00% B Ord		87 840 963 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		72,10% Ord
100,00% B Ord		0,01% Ord
0,00% B Ord
Ordinary resolution No. 8: Amendment of the Company's LTI Plan99,10% Ord
100,00% B Ord		0,90% Ord
0,00% B Ord		87 843 095 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		72,10% Ord
100,00% B Ord		0,01% Ord
0,00% B Ord
Special resolution No. 1.1: Directors' fees and remuneration - Board: Chairman99,24% Ord
100,00% B Ord		0,76% Ord
0,00% B Ord		87 842 823 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		72,10% Ord
100,00% B Ord		0,01% Ord
0,00% B Ord
Special resolution No. 1.2: Directors' fees - Board: Non-executive Directors99,24% Ord
100,00% B Ord		0,76% Ord
0,00% B Ord		87 842 823 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		72,10% Ord
100,00% B Ord		0,01% Ord
0,00% B Ord
Special resolution No. 1.3: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: Chairman99,24% Ord
100,00% B Ord		0,76% Ord
0,00% B Ord		87 842 823 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		72,10% Ord
100,00% B Ord		0,01% Ord
0,00% B Ord
Special resolution No. 1.4: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: members99,24% Ord
100,00% B Ord		0,76% Ord
0,00% B Ord		87 842 823 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		72,10% Ord
100,00% B Ord		0,01% Ord
0,00% B Ord
Special resolution No. 1.5: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: Chairman99,24% Ord
100,00% B Ord		0,76% Ord
0,00% B Ord		87 842 823 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		72,10% Ord
100,00% B Ord		0,01% Ord
0,00% B Ord
Special resolution No. 1.6: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: members99,24% Ord
100,00% B Ord		0,76% Ord
0,00% B Ord		87 842 823 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		72,10% Ord
100,00% B Ord		0,01% Ord
0,00% B Ord
Special resolution No. 1.7: Directors' fees - Meeting attendance fee99,44% Ord
100,00% B Ord		0,56% Ord
0,00% B Ord		87 842 823 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		72,10% Ord
100,00% B Ord		0,01% Ord
0,00% B Ord
Special resolution No. 2: General authority to repurchase shares99,62% Ord
100,00% B Ord		0,38% Ord
0,00% B Ord		87 838 508 Ord
10,117,951 B Ord		72,10% Ord
100,00% B Ord		0,01% Ord
0,00% B Ord
Special resolution No. 3: Financial assistance to related or inter-related company99,73% Ord
100,00% B Ord		0,27% Ord
0,00% B Ord		87 842 973 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		72,10% Ord
100,00% B Ord		0,01% Ord
0,00% B Ord

*The issued ordinary share capital is 121 829 083 listed ordinary shares and 10 117 951 unlisted redeemable convertible B ordinary shares.

The special resolutions will, where necessary, be lodged for registration with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission in due course.

Woodmead, Sandton

29 May 2019

Sponsor

Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


