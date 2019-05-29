StrongBlock (www.strongblock.io), a blockchain startup founded in July, 2018 by ex-block.one LLC technology executives David Moss, Thomas Cox, Brian Abramson and Corey Lederer, announced today at the Blockchain Thought Leadership Conference in Lugano that it has opened its platform to Alpha waitlist sign-ups. This market-defining platform will make it easy for anyone to create their own custom-configured, enterprise-quality blockchain.

"The two biggest barriers to adoption of blockchain technology are hard-to-use tech and a lack of staff who can make blockchain work. We've eliminated both of those barriers," said StrongBlock CEO David Moss. "We're making scalable and secure blockchains universally available by making the technology ridiculously easy to use."

When its Alpha version is released in early Q3 2019, the StrongBlock platform will offer a simple dashboard for starting, monitoring and managing governed blockchains through the full development life cycle.

To further ease blockchain adoption, StrongBlock is developing pre-built, customizable applications for general use, as well as specific implementations for industry verticals, including Luxury Goods, Supply Chain, Oil and Gas, Alternative Energy, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Automotive, and Art and Collectibles. StrongBlock is also adapting standards such as W3C, BiTA, data privacy sample code, and the dGoods and Simple Assets standards for digital assets.

While StrongBlock is blockchain agnostic, the platform will initially create backward-compatible EOSIO Open Source blockchains. "We chose EOSIO in part because blockchain governance is vital for scaling," said StrongBlock Chief Governance Officer Thomas Cox. "EOSIO is currently the only Open Source blockchain software available that contains all the hooks needed to craft sophisticated governance structures and processes."

The StrongBlock platform is launching with globally recognized blockchain partners, including: WAX, EOS Cafe Block, CryptoLions, Dunya Labs, EOS42, EOS Detroit, EOS Dublin, EOS Node One, EOS Rio, EOSphere, EOS Tribe, Grey Mass, privEOS, RocketBC, Scatter and WordProof. These professional partners with many more to come will provide block production and blockchain application development services, and will participate as vendors in the StrongBlock marketplace. Clients already using the platform will be announced soon.

The StrongBlock Marketplace experience will be similar to shopping for WordPress plugins, along with advanced services like professional block production from qualified Block Producers, making it easy for users to add applications and plugins from StrongBlock partners, customize their blockchain, then securely invite their audience.

StrongBlock Alpha sign-ups start May 29th at https://www.strongblock.io. Those signing up prior to the Alpha release will receive inside information on the StrongBlock platform, as well as early access.

About StrongBlock

StrongBlock's mission is to make enterprise-grade blockchains universally available by making them ridiculously easy to configure, launch and scale. StrongBlock founders David Moss, Thomas Cox, Corey Lederer, and Brian Abramson, led the successful build of EOSIO as early technology executives at block.one LLC. For more information, please visit www.strongblock.io.

