Valens GroWorks Corp Climbs on Record Results and New Extraction AgreementsValens GroWorks Corp (OTCMKTS:VGWCF, CNSX:VGW) has been one of the more interesting cannabis stocks in 2019. In the first quarter, the company moved into commercial production and increased its annual extraction capacity to roughly 530,000 pounds (240,000 kilograms) of dried cannabis. This helped the fuel the company's record first-quarter results.On May 28, Valens GroWorks Corp announced a new extraction agreement with Tantalus Labs, a privately held British Columbia cannabis producer and in April, announced an agreement HEXO Corp..

