Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Co.: Amazing Energy to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2019 / Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Co. (OTCQX: AMAZ) ("Amazing", "Amazing Energy", or "the Company"), today announced that that management will be presenting at the 9th annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday, June 4th at 1:20 PM PST.

The LD Micro Invitational will take place June 4th and 5th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

9th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference

Presentation: 1:20 p.m. PT / 4:20 ET in Track 4

Date: Tuesday June 4, 2019

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, CA

Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro16/amaz/

View Amazing Energy's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/AMAZ

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About Amazing Energy Oil and Gas:

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Plano, TX. The Company operates leaseholds in the Permian Basin where it holds the rights within a 70,000-acre leasehold in Pecos County, Texas and is surrounded by large independent oil and gas companies. Amazing also holds 16,904 gross acres in Lea County, New Mexico which is held by production. The Company primarily engages in the acquisition and exploitation of oil and natural gas properties with a focus on well-defined plays containing stacked pay zones such as the San Andres, Devonian, Pennsylvanian and Wolfcamp. More information may be found on Amazing Energy's website at www.amazingenergy.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate," or similar expressions. Such forward looking-statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone's past success, either financial or strategic, is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K, which can be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

