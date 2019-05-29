Adtraction was established in Sweden in 2007, and is a market leader in Scandinavia. In the past two years they have expanded operations into Germany, the Netherlands and Spain. With a 46% growth in revenue last year, and over 900 clients the network has taken a measured and strategic approach to global expansion.

Adtraction offers a number of partner marketing solutions

Having launched the Adtraction Influencer Network in November 2018 it offers solutions to all types of publishing business. It believes global marketing should operate with local expertise, offering diverse and local affiliate marketing techniques to its clients.

Adtraction will run an open affiliate network in the UK, with the aim of bringing a fresh, reliable and innovative approach.

The network will operate with a commitment of visibility on tracking, de-duplication policies and validations. With an in-house development team the network has collaborated with advertisers to ensure the most robust technical setup for every affiliate programme. For publishers, it offers an efficient payment process with guaranteed timelines.

Connected Path co-founders Anjulie Blunden and Anthony Clements will lead the new Adtraction network

With a background in affiliate marketing the duo bring over a decade each of experience, with previous roles at Awin, Button and Havas.

Simon Gustafson, CEO of Adtraction comments "We have had great success working with knowledgeable people that are experts in affiliate marketing in their market. This approach has allowed us to bring the Adtraction service to local markets, as well as offer opportunities to clients looking to expand their footprint.

"The UK market is one we've always been interested in because of the sophistication of commerce and the highly developed affiliate market. Working with Anjulie and Anthony to launch Adtraction in the UK felt like a natural step to combine our technology with their UK expertise."

Adtraction will be offering affiliate services to advertisers, agencies and publishers based in the UK.

