On May 21, 2019, ZetaDisplay AB ("the Company") announced that the annual general meeting had decided on redemption of all outstanding preference shares. On May 27, 2019, ZetaDisplay AB submitted an application to delist its preference shares from Nasdaq First North. The current rules of Nasdaq First North state that a company's financial instrument may be given observation status if the company has applied for delisting. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to give the preference shares in ZetaDisplay AB (ZETA PREF, ISIN code SE0008966048, order book ID 128461) observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.