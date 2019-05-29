Zoomlion (Shenzhen: 000157) Installs China's Tallest Impeller Breaking Two Week Old Record

YANGZHOU, China, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion") (Shenzhen: 000157) has broken the record for China's tallest impeller just two weeks after it was set. The record was broken recently in Yangzhou when crews operating Zoomlion's ZCC9800W crawler crane installed the impeller at the record-breaking height of 152 metres, breaking the previous record of 140 metres set earlier this month.

At the height of 152-meters, the newly installed impeller is the tallest flexible steel fan tower in China and will contribute to the 46 tower Yangzhou Wind Farm project's output to 100 megawatts in total.

"The recently installed impeller, which is currently the tallest wind turbine in China, presented a new challenge for our crawler crane which was required to operate in difficult terrain. The result is a testament, not just to the incredible skill of the engineering crew and our on-site service team, but also the functionality and quality of our machinery," said Zhiwei Luo, Manager from Zoomlion Crawler Crane.

The ZCC9800W crawler crane, designed for unique and challenging engineering projects, is one of the most advanced on the market. The light-weight and modular design comes mechanized for ultimate versatility and can be disassembled, separated into multiple segments and transported conveniently across a variety of roads and terrains to be re-assembled on site.

As Zoomlion's latest 4.0 flagship model, the IoT enabled ZCC9800W is constructed from advanced materials to meet the demands of the Intelligent Manufacturing (IM) era. The optimized structure and innovative combination boom can reach 178 meters, with a maximum hoisting height of 180 meters.

"Wind power is an emerging clean source of power, but to utilise this source efficiently, we need to develop advanced dependable equipment continually," Luo said.

As a leader in the industry, Zoomlion has supported several clean-energy projects, such as the QAY2000 all-terrain crane, ZCC8800W and ZCC9800W crawler cranes have already contributed considerably to the production of wind farms and the adoption of green energy. Zoomlion will continue to invest in research and development in the search for new ways to contribute to cleaner, greener construction.

