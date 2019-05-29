sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, May 29

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Further to the resolution passed at the Annual General Meeting of Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") on May 21, 2019 to appoint Neil Carson as a Director of the Company with effect from June 1, 2019, the following information is disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13.

Neil is non-executive Chairman of Oxford Instruments plc and TT Electronics plc and is a former director of Johnson Matthey plc and former non-executive director of TI Fluid Systems plc, Amec Foster Wheeler plc and Paypoint plc.

There is no information to disclose pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13 (2) to Listing Rule 9.6.13 (6) inclusive.

May 29, 2019

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
Royal Dutch Shell plc

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 70 377 4540
United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.


© 2019 PR Newswire