Internet Marketing Company: Is Vandalism Covered By Car Insurance?

Finding your car vandalized can be quite maddening. Vandalism is a term that covers a wide spectrum of actions that can affect a car both aesthetically and functionally. From eggs thrown to the windshield, to graffiti spraying, up to broken windows and headlights, all these damages must be reported to the insurer. Find out more about vandalism coverage and get free car insurance quotes from http://compare-autoinsurance.org.

The only policy that covers vandalism is comprehensive car insurance. This policy will cover the repair costs for sustained damage.

The policy covers only the car . Comprehensive car insurance does not cover any items stolen from the vehicle. Drivers are constantly warned not to let personal, valuable belongings inside the car when not attending it. Also, custom parts are not covered by comprehensive coverage. There are other policies for custom equipment.

Comprehensive coverage requires deductibles . Before the company provides the reimbursement, the policyholder will have to pay the agreed deductible. The recommended deductible is usually $500. For minor incidents, when the repair costs is significantly lower than the deductible, it is recommended to pay for the repair from their own finances. Making a claim for minor damage may result in higher upcoming premiums.

How to file a claim for vandalism:

File a police report . Insurance companies will require a police report. Official documentation will also help victims if they plan to file a lawsuit later.

. Insurance companies will require a police report. Official documentation will also help victims if they plan to file a lawsuit later. Contact the insurance company . The insurance agent will answer any questions will provide further assistance.

. The insurance agent will answer any questions will provide further assistance. Speak to a claims adjuster . The insurance company may send a claims adjuster to assess the damage. The adjuster will evaluate the damage, ask questions, and take pictures.

. The insurance company may send a claims adjuster to assess the damage. The adjuster will evaluate the damage, ask questions, and take pictures. Repair the damage . The insurance company will make recommendations or instructions about where to repair the vehicle.

. The insurance company will make recommendations or instructions about where to repair the vehicle. Solving the claim. The company will reimburse the client, minus the deductible.

"Finding your car vandalized is surely unpleasant. This scenario is covered by auto insurance, but only if you have comprehensive coverage", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

