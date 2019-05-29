nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced the launch of nVent's RAYCHEM Elexant 4010i, the first smart, connected controller from the Elexant family. Designed to provide a safe, reliable and flexible control solution for industrial applications, the Elexant 4010i makes the control and maintenance of heat tracing technology smarter, safer and more cost-effective.

Safe and reliable

In hazardous environments, the Elexant 4010i replaces previous single-circuit 910 controllers; providing insights into system status and eliminating manual maintenance checks associated with all types of heat tracing devices. The Elexant 4010i's internationally standardized design and approval for use in industrial applications worldwide, provides a versatile, reliable controller solution that offers compliance for any business, anywhere. In addition, the new controller protects people, buildings and equipment with smart limiter and intrinsically safe (IS) barrier options, and self-testing features. These innovative capabilities help ensure heat-tracing cables remain fully operational at all times.

Valuable cost savings

The Elexant 4010i integrates with any process control network to bring direct, comprehensive reports from the field or electrical room straight to the maintenance engineer's desk. This flexible connectivity combined with easy design and installation reduces field commissioning time. Integrated features, such as built-in ground fault and energy consumption monitoring, further reduce the cost of ownership and improve operational efficiency.

Flexible connectivity

Ready for Industry 4.0, the Elexant 4010i brings the power of the Internet of Things to industrial processes. The new heat-trace controllers come equipped with multiple communication options (Modbus, Profibus, Ethernet) for easy integration with existing process control systems. The intuitive touch screen User Interface (UI) makes it quick and easy to monitor multiple data points, both locally and centrally--all in one streamlined dashboard.

"The Elexant 4010i is the first product to be released from this innovative new line. Soon the reliability, efficiency and connectivity of the Elexant family will be available for the commercial and residential sectors as well. We look forward to furthering nVent's ongoing commitment to developing technology that addresses the safety, energy efficiency and reliability requirements of our customers today and tomorrow," said Brad Faulconer, president of nVent's Thermal Management.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London, United Kingdom and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

