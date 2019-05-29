sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,472 Euro		-0,094
-2,06 %
WKN: A1171S ISIN: US6033801068 Ticker-Symbol: 4MN 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,628
4,802
15:38
29.05.2019 | 14:41
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc: Minerva Neurosciences to Present at Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference on June 4, 2019

WALTHAM, Mass., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference on June 4, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast and accessible through the investor relations section of the Company's web site, http://ir.minervaneurosciences.com.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat CNS diseases. Minerva's proprietary compounds include: roluperidone.

Contact:

William B. Boni
VP, Investor Relations/
Corp. Communications
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
(617) 600-7376


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)