BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2018 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO), developer of sustainable products and a full-service environmental engineering company, today announced that it will be presenting at the 9th annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday, June 4th at 3:20 PM PST / 6:20 PM EST. Dennis P. Calvert, President & CEO of BioLargo, Inc., will be presenting and meeting with attendees.

Calvert commented, "2019 is proving to be a pivotal year for BioLargo. Our business units are built to leverage our innovative, patented technologies for clean air, clean water, and advanced wound care. Several of these business units are turning the corner commercially in 2019 and we are now beginning to see the fruits of our labor and financial commitment."

LD Micro's Chris Lahiji commented, "This year's Invitational will showcase some of the most unique names in the financial world, from early-stage start-ups to well-established names on the national exchanges. Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community."

The LD Micro Invitational will take place June 4th and 5th in Los Angeles, California at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, and will be attended by over 1,000 investors and entrepreneurs.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. is an innovative technology developer and environmental engineering company driven by a mission to "make life better" by delivering robust, sustainable solutions for a broad range of industries and applications, with a focus on clean water, clean air, and advanced wound care. We develop and commercialize disruptive technologies by providing the capital, support, and expertise to expedite them from "cradle" to "maturity" (www.biolargo.com). Our engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship (www.biolargoengineering.com). Our industrial odor control division, Odor-No-More (www.odornomore.com) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator (www.cupridyne.com), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs. Our subsidiary BioLargo Water (www.biolargowater.ca) develops the Advanced Oxidation System "AOS," a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies. Our subsidiary Clyra Medical (www.clyramedical.com) features effective and gentle solutions for chronic wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Name: Dennis P. Calvert, President & CEO of BioLargo, Inc.

Phone: 888-400-2863

Address: 14921 Chestnut St, Westminster CA 92683

Email: dennis.calvert@biolargo.com

