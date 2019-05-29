The global carpet and upholstery cleaning services market is expected to post a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005449/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global carpet and upholstery cleaning services market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing construction activities. The growth of the global construction market is driven by developed economies that focus on improving their existing infrastructure. The growing global construction market provides tremendous opportunities for vendors operating in the global carpet and upholstery cleaning services market. The increasing adoption of carpet and upholstery cleaning equipment, such as carpet extractors, vacuum cleaners, automatic polishers, and scrubbers, creates further growth opportunities. In line with this, contract cleaning services are gaining traction in these segments. The growing global construction market, therefore, is expected to accelerate the demand for carpet and upholstery cleaning services over the coming years.

As per Technavio, the growing adoption of green cleaning products will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global carpet and upholstery cleaning services market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global carpet and upholstery cleaning services market: Growing adoption of green cleaning products

The increasing awareness of the benefits of green, eco-friendly products among commercial and industrial users has encouraged vendors to adopt green and sustainable cleaning practices. Unlike traditional cleaning, green cleaning does not require harsh chemicals. Green cleaning products are ones that do not release harmful aerosols or wastes that accumulate in the water. Green cleaning services are cost-effective as they save energy, and water, while reducing waste. They are safer since these products do not require the mixing of toxic chemicals or use corrosive materials. Green cleaning products can be derived from natural essential oils as well as other plant sources that are non-toxic, and biodegradable. Therefore, the increasing adoption of green sustainable cleaning practices will have a positive impact on contract cleaning services, such as carpet and upholstery cleaning services. Green practices will help to achieve operational efficiency and cost savings.

"Technical advances in equipment used by carpet and upholstery cleaning services have increased the efficiency of cleaning tasks by offering high cleaning power. Modern carpet and upholstery cleaning equipment will help service providers to enhance their service quality and cater to the growing demand during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global carpet and upholstery cleaning services market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global carpet and upholstery cleaning services market by end-user (commercial, and residential) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing construction of commercial and residential buildings in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005449/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com