LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2018 / Clean Coal Technologies, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCTC), the leading clean-energy company utilizing patented and proven technology to convert run of mine coal into a cleaner-burning, more efficient fuel, today announced that company management will be presenting at the 9th annual LD Micro Invitational on June 4, at 12:00 PM PST / 3:00 PM EST. Chief Executive Officer and President, Robin Eves, and Chief Financial Officer, Aiden Neary, will be presenting and meeting with investors.

Clean Coal Technologies owns a proven and patented pre-combustion technology to "refine" coal that results in a more efficient, cleaner-burning fuel. Because impurities and moisture have been removed, less coal is required to produce the same BTU levels. The moisture and other elements extracted from the coal during the process (including rare-earth minerals) is expected to provide ancillary revenue. Their process stabilizes the coal and produces a dust-free end product, thus allowing for safe handling and a significant reduction in coal dust pollution when in transport. The company is working closely with coal producers and energy providers worldwide to implement their technology, particularly in developing nations, for a more efficient and environmentally responsible way to deliver and use coal.

'This year's Invitational will showcase some of the most unique names in the financial world, from early-stage start-ups to well-established names on the national exchanges" stated Chris Lahiji, while waiting in the longest TSA line in history. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever growing community."

The LD Micro Invitational will take place June 4th and 5th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

About Clean Coal Technologies, Inc.

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc., a cleaner-energy technology company with headquarters in New York City, NY, holds patented process technology and other intellectual property that converts raw coal into a cleaner burning fuel. The Company's trademarked end products, 'Pristine' coals, are significantly more efficient, less polluting, more cost-effective, and provide more heat than untreated coal. The principal elements of the Company's pre-combustion technology are based on well-proven science and tried-and-tested industrial components. The Company's clean coal technology may reduce some 90% of chemical pollutants from coal, including Sulfur and Mercury, thereby resolving emissions issues affecting coal-fired power plants. For more information about Clean Coal Technologies please visit: www.cleancoaltechnologiesinc.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.



