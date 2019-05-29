Amgen has announced a recommended cash offer for Nuevolution's shares of SEK32.50/share, valuing the company at approximately SEK1,610m (US$167m). The offer represents a 169% premium to the closing price (SEK12.10) on 21 May (the day before the announcement) and a 69% premium to the highest trading price (SEK19.26) over the 52-week period (before 21 May 2019). Nuevolution's board has unanimously recommended that shareholders accept the offer. The offer is not subject to any financing conditions and is funded by cash on hand. The settlement of the offer is expected to take place on or around 15 July. We note the offer represents a 57% premium to our previously published valuation of SEK20.7/share.

