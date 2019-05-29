Qualitrol Releases GuardII+ - an Asset Monitoring Solution for Generators and High Voltage Motors

FAIRPORT, New York, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualitrol is proud to release the next generation of Guard continuous online monitors for generators and high voltage motors - GuardII+. The GuardII+ series of asset condition monitors are field upgradable and have the ability to combine multiple condition monitoring technologies in the same box. This gives the end user the option of including the most critical monitoring technologies needed by the asset. The information gained from the system is used for condition-based maintenance decisions which can optimize maintenance intervals and expenditures.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/893664/Qualiitrol_GuardII.jpg

The new GuardII+ monitors will be available in full production in the coming months.

"More often than not, a machine failure is an economic disaster. By not actively monitoring your assets you could lose revenue, experience catastrophic failures, and have major safety and environmental impacts," states Product Manager Paul Smith.

Unlike its GuardII predecessor, which was able to monitor only 3 conditions simultaneously, GuardII+ is capable of monitoring up to 4 of the following conditions: Partial Discharge, Endwinding Vibration, Rotor Flux, Rotor Shaft Voltage and Current. In addition, the number of Endwinding Vibration inputs was increased from 24 to 32 with simultaneous data acquisition on all inputs. The "Smart Trigger" system also helps save monitoring data storage space by capturing only important changes in the asset condition.

The GuardII+ solution includes the Iris Application Manager (IAM) software platform for configuring the monitor's modules, downloading the archived data and viewing and trending the asset condition data collected by the data acquisition unit.

Established in 1945, Qualitrol provides condition-based monitoring solutions across the globe for high-value electrical assets. We are the largest and most trusted global leader for partial discharge monitoring, asset protection equipment and power grid applications across generation, transmission and distribution systems. At Qualitrol we are defining condition based monitoring.

Related Files

GuardII + Asset Monitoring Solution for Generators and High Voltage Motors.pdf

Related Images

qualiitrol-guardii.png

Qualiitrol GuardII+

Related Links

Product Page

Contact:

Hayley Reed

Digital Marketing Manager

(585) 643.3743

hreed@qualitrolcorp.com