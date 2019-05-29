The 1.8 GW supply deal is the largest in Canadian Solar's history, and includes the company's new BiHiKu high-efficiency bifacial modules. At the beginning of this year, pv magazine revealed a tsunami of projects applying for interconnection with grid operators across the United States, as one of many signs that 2019 was going to be a big year for large-scale solar in the United States. Increased solar development activity inevitably means tight conditions for supply of components, so it makes sense to lock in as much as you can get at the lowest prices. As such, Canadian Solar's announcement ...

