Brother International Corp., one of the first clients to implement the combined system, utilizes advanced IoT, locations solutions to ensure quality standards

Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company and leading material handling systems integrator, and Quuppa, the world leader in advanced location systems, today announced that one of the first implementations through their recently announced partnership is with Brother International Corp., a premier provider of home, business and industrial products.

Bastian Solutions' Internet of Things (IoT) group provides distribution and manufacturing centers around the world with increased supply chain visibility and real-time asset locations. Its BlueHound Asset Tracking System provides companies with end-to-end visibility to help reduce logistic inefficiencies. Brother contracted Bastian Solutions to automate and measure quality control for the direct-to-garment white ink it manufactures. The ink is agitated bi-weekly to maintain consistency, avoid chemical separation and provide the brightest white color upon printing.

Bastian Solutions has added automation and quality control to the process by integrating the Quuppa Intelligent Locating System into its BlueHound solution and implementing custom reporting to track Brother's progress toward its weekly ink agitation goals. As a result of the implementation, Brother has experienced improved accountability, increased hours of agitation, and enhanced tracking down to a single pallet load, ensuring the ink meets Brother's strict quality standards.

"After testing different RTLS solutions and even engineering our own, Quuppa proved to be the most optimal location solution for our end users," said Natalie Hogan, IoT general manager, Bastian Solutions. "Our IoT group was looking to hit the sweet spot with our customers by offering an affordable tracking solution that was both accurate and could mitigate the typical warehouse interference; Quuppa has allowed us to do that. Knowing that Quuppa can scale quickly has allowed us the flexibility to offer small deployments to prove out customer ROI through analytics and then quickly and seamlessly transition to tracking entire warehouses. Quuppa's planning and deployment software has allowed Bastian Solutions to decrease the time between quoting and go-live from months to just a few weeks."

Quuppa played a key role in the development of the recently announced Bluetooth Special Interest Group (Bluetooth SIG) direction finding feature added in version 5.1 of the Bluetooth core specification. The Quuppa Positioning Engine is at the core of its real-time location system (RTLS) and it is based on a combination of the Angle of Arrival (AoA) methodology, advanced algorithms and comprehensive suite of software tools, which were built over the course of more than 15 years. Quuppa has worked with its ecosystem partners around the globe since 2012, delivering the industry's most open, accurate and reliable location services to organizations in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing and logistics, transportation, retail, healthcare, and other industries where knowing the precise location of people and assets is critical.

"Quuppa's location solution is in deployment across hundreds of sites and dozens of use cases globally, proving the scalability, flexibility and openness of our location technology," said Fabio Belloni, co-founder and chief customer officer, Quuppa. "But Quuppa is more than just technology. Our dedicated customer service team provides the technical resources, training, and sales support that companies like Bastian require to get their implementations off the ground smoothly. With its advanced IoT solutions for manufacturing and logistics and Tier 1 base of customers like Brother International, Bastian Solutions has become a key member of the Quuppa Partner Ecosystem. We look forward to supporting them and their end user customers as their deployments grow."

For more information on Quuppa's advanced location technology, visit www.Quuppa.com. For more information on Bastian Solutions' BlueHound IoT system, visit www.bastiansolutions.com/bluehound.

About Quuppa

Quuppa has raised the bar for accurate location positioning, delivering the world's most open, accurate and reliable location positioning system thanks to its unique combination of Bluetooth, the Angle of Arrival (AoA) and Angle of Departure (AoD) methodologies, as well as its advanced location algorithms and management software tools that have been developed over the course of more than 15 years. The Quuppa Ecosystem has more than 130 partners around the world today who are using Quuppa's open positioning platform to deliver accurate, cost-effective location solutions to companies in a range of industries, including manufacturing and logistics, retail, healthcare, sports, law enforcement and security, government, asset tracking and others.

About Bastian Solutions

Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics North America company, is a material handling system integrator, providing automated solutions for distribution, order fulfillment and manufacturing centers around the world. By combining data-driven designs, scalable material handling systems, and innovative software, the company helps clients across a broad spectrum of vertical segments become leaders in their industries. Bastian Solutions specializes in supply chain consulting and material handling system design that include technologies ranging from entry-level to advanced automation such as high-speed conveyor sortation, goods-to-person systems, mobile and industrial robotics, supply chain software, and custom automation engineering. Today, the company also engineers and manufactures many of its own products including ZiPline Conveyor, Exacta Supply Chain Software and BlueHound IoT Asset Trackers. Founding in 1952 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA, Bastian Solutions has grown into a global corporation with 20 U.S. offices and international operations in Brazil, Canada, India and Mexico. For more information, visit http://www.bastiansolutions.com.

