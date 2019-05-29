San Francisco conference to offer 135 sessions presented by experts on current digital transformation and software delivery topics

CloudBees, the lead organizing sponsor, the Jenkins community and the Jenkins X community, announced today availability of the agenda preview for DevOps World Jenkins World 2019 San Francisco. This year's theme is "Deliver" and the conference will educate attendees on the value that digital transformation has in delivering software more efficiently, more quickly and with higher quality.

The conference is taking place in two locations this year:

August 12 15, Moscone West, San Francisco

December 2 5, Lisbon Congress Center, Lisbon, Portugal

(Agenda preview available in August)

The conferences will be the largest gathering of IT executives, DevOps practitioners and Jenkins users in the world, with DevOps and continuous delivery experts presenting sessions. There are many opportunities for attendees to learn, network and explore DevOps and many software delivery topics.

This year's conference in San Francisco includes a total of 135 sessions covering diverse DevOps, software delivery and Jenkins topics. In San Francisco, sessions will be conducted by practitioners from organizations such as: Adobe, Capital One, CloudBees, CVS, Eli Lilly, Fugue, Google, IBM, Microsoft, SAP Labs and Verizon. Sessions will cover topics ranging from cloud native and Kubernetes, to pipeline development and management, CI/CD topics, release management, data and reporting, DevOps and security/compliance.

Conference sessions

A sampling of sessions from the DevOps World Jenkins World San Francisco agenda includes: From Zero to DevOps Superhero: The Container Edition

Jessica Dean, Microsoft Creating a CI/CD Pipeline for Your Shared Libraries

Roderick Randolph, Capital One Cloud Native CI/CD with Jenkins X and Tekton

James Rawlings, CloudBees Using Chaos Engineering for Resilient Cloud Infrastructure Security

Josh Stella, Fugue Jenkins X Optimized for Google Cloud Platform

Craig Barber, Google Continuous Delivery Directly to the Car

Rafal Kowalski, Grape Up 10 Attributes of the DevSecOps Elite

Derek Weeks, Sonatype and Hasan Yasar, Carnegie Mellon Software Engineering Institute Can Jenkins be the Engine of Mobile DevOps?

Shashikant Jagtop, XCTEQ Limited

A sampling of sessions from the DevOps World Jenkins World San Francisco agenda includes:

"DevOps World Jenkins World provides a broad range of software delivery topics. It is the most comprehensive event for IT practitioners around the globe to learn how to accelerate software delivery and decrease time to value," said Sacha Labourey, CEO and co-founder, CloudBees.

US Sponsors

Sonatype, Delphix, IBM, KPMG, MacStadium, Sauce Labs, GitHub, Go2Group, Harness, LogDNA, Micro Focus, NowSecure, Perfecto, Plutora, SmartBear, SonarSource, WhiteSource Software, Applitools, CheckMarx, CircleCI, Codefresh, Column Technologies, Compuware, Datical, GitLab, iTMethods, LaunchDarkly, Neotys, Perforce, Synopsys, Sysdig, Twistlock, XebiaLabs, XpandIT (XRAY), GitKraken by Axosoft, Gradle, Honeycomb, IncrediBuild, Instana, OverOps, Scalyr, Grape Up and Verifa.

Media Sponsors include DZone, DevOps.com, PAN Communications and AxiCom.

Additional Resources for DevOps World Jenkins World 2019

Visit the Conference Website

View the San Francisco Session Catalog

Register for DevOps World Jenkins World, San Francisco

Register for DevOps World Jenkins World, Lisbon

About CloudBees

CloudBees is powering the continuous economy by offering the world's first end-to-end continuous software delivery management system (SDM). For millions of developers and product teams driving innovation for businesses large or small, SDM builds on continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) to enable all functions and teams within and around the software delivery organization to best work together to amplify value creation.

CloudBees is the CI, CD and application release orchestration (ARO) powerhouse, built on the commercial success of its products as well as its open source leadership. CloudBees is the largest contributor to Jenkins and Jenkins X, and a founding member of the Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF). From startups with full-stack developers practicing NoOps to large Fortune 100 companies, CloudBees enables all software-driven organizations to intelligently deploy the right capabilities at the right time.

Over 3,500 of the world's best-known brands and over 50% of the Fortune 500, invest in CloudBees because of its ability to work across any cloud, in any development environment and to balance corporate governance and control with developer flexibility and freedom. CloudBees is home to the world's leading DevOps experts, helping thousands of companies harness the power of "continuous everything" and putting them on the fastest path from great idea, to great software, to great business value.

Backed by Matrix Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Verizon Ventures, Delta-v Capital, Golub Capital and Unusual Ventures, CloudBees was founded in 2010 by former JBoss CTO Sacha Labourey and an elite team of continuous integration, continuous delivery and DevOps professionals. Follow CloudBees on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005180/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Sydney Holmquist

PAN Communications

+1.617.502.4350

cloudbees@pancomm.com