SpareBank 1 SMN: BN Bank ASA and SpareBank 1 Næringskreditt AS - completed transaction

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice dated 28 February 2019 with respect to an agreement between the banks of the SpareBank 1 Alliance regarding changes in the ownership structure in BN Bank ASA, including the B-shares in SpareBank 1 Næringskreditt AS.

The transactions were completed today, and BN Bank ASA now has the following ownership structure:

SpareBank 1 SMN 35,02 % SpareBank 1 SR-Bank 35,02 % SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge 9,99 % SpareBank 1 Østlandet 9,99 % SpareBank 1 BV 5,00 % SpareBank 1 Østfold Akershus 2,52 % SpareBank 1 Telemark 2,46 %

The B-shares in SpareBank 1 Næringskreditt have an identical ownership structure to BN Bank ASA.

SpareBank 1 Markets AS has acted as the financial adviser in the transaction, and Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS has acted as the legal adviser..

Trondheim, 29th of May 2019

Contact persons at SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal on +47 905 41 672

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire

