SpareBank 1 SMN: BN Bank ASA and SpareBank 1 Næringskreditt AS - completed transaction

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice dated 28 February 2019 with respect to an agreement between the banks of the SpareBank 1 Alliance regarding changes in the ownership structure in BN Bank ASA, including the B-shares in SpareBank 1 Næringskreditt AS.
The transactions were completed today, and BN Bank ASA now has the following ownership structure:
|SpareBank 1 SMN
|35,02 %
|SpareBank 1 SR-Bank
|35,02 %
|SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge
|9,99 %
|SpareBank 1 Østlandet
|9,99 %
|SpareBank 1 BV
|5,00 %
|SpareBank 1 Østfold Akershus
|2,52 %
|SpareBank 1 Telemark
|2,46 %
The B-shares in SpareBank 1 Næringskreditt have an identical ownership structure to BN Bank ASA.
SpareBank 1 Markets AS has acted as the financial adviser in the transaction, and Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS has acted as the legal adviser..
Trondheim, 29th of May 2019
Contact persons at SpareBank 1 SMN:
Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal on +47 905 41 672
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire