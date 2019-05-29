ADCORE Inc. Opens Market from Tel Aviv to Celebrate its Listing and First Day of Trading

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2019 / ADCORE Inc. (formerly County Capital One Ltd.) (the "Corporation") (TSXV: ADCO) (the parent company of Podium Advertising Technologies Ltd. d/b/a ADCORE ("ADCORE")) and dignified guests including Stanley C. Gomes, Senior Trade Commissioner at the Embassy of Canada, Robert Peterman, Vice-President Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange & TSX Venture Exchange and Yossi Boker, Head Business Development, Israel, Toronto Stock Exchange & TSX Venture Exchange, celebrated the Corporation's listing and first day of trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") by opening the market from Tel Aviv, Israel.

"I am proud to see the company I founded 12 years ago, and which I care so much about, go public in Canada and list on Tier 1 of the Exchange" said Omri Brill, Chief Executive Officer. "We are committed to continuing ADCORE's exponential growth in the coming years and expect to be opening more offices worldwide, the first of which we expect to be in Toronto Canada, as we expand to tap into the huge worldwide market for our industry leading technologies".

The Corporation has a long history of developing proprietary, machine-learning technologies to optimize Search Engine Marketing ("SEM") on Google and Microsoft, an estimated CAD$140B worldwide market in 2019 (source: eMarketer).

"As Israel continues to be a central focus in the growth strategy of the Toronto stock exchanges, selecting ADCORE to ring the opening bell outside of Canada for its first day of trading is an important step in strengthening our ties with the industry in Israel." said Robert Peterman Vice President, Global Business Development TMX.

ABOUT ADCORE

ADCORE is a leading provider of machine-learning powered advertising technologies. ADCORE's suite of solutions empowers digital advertisers with automated solutions to enhance and maximize their Search Engine Marketing ("SEM"). ADCORE's technologies are designed for in-house marketing professionals, freelancers and advertising agencies to scale their SEM activity and maximize their ROI.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence ("AI") engine, ADCORE offers a unique SEM platform. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, ADCORE is a certified Google Premier Partner.

ADCORE serves hundreds of clients worldwide including: Digital Marketing Agencies, e-Commerce Businesses, Travel, Financial Technology and Gaming Companies and its strength as an agile and leading player in the industry has led to winning the largest online tender to date in Israel, a CAD $27 million contract with the Israel Government Advertising Agency.

Established in 2006 and majority-owned by its founder and CEO, Mr. Omri Brill, ADCORE employs over thirty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Melbourne, Australia and Winnipeg, Manitoba.

ADCORE finished its December 31, 2018 fiscal year with sales of approximately CAD$12 million (audited) and adjusted EBITDA of approximately CAD$4 million.

For more information about Adcore, please visit www.adcore.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Corporation's future plans and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Corporation cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

