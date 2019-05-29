Dunnedin Ventures Inc.: Dunnedin Ventures to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2019 / Dunnedin Ventures Inc. (the "Company" or "Dunnedin") (TSX-V: DVI) today announced that it will be presenting at the 9th annual LD Micro Invitational in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 5 at 9:20 AM PST / 12:20 PM EST. Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO will be presenting and meeting with investors.

"We are pleased to be participating in our first LD Micro conference as we have recently closed the acquisition of our first asset in the USA, the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Yavapai County, Arizona," said Tornquist. "This project is in the same terrain as Freeport McMoran's world class Bagdad copper mine and complements our other copper porphyry assets in British Columbia, Trapper and MPD, also in two prolific copper producing belts."

"This year's Invitational will showcase some of the most unique names in the financial world, from early-stage start-ups to well-established names on the national exchanges" stated Chris Lahiji, while waiting in the longest TSA line in history. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community."

The LD Micro Invitational will take place June 4th and 5th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

About Dunnedin Ventures Inc.

Dunnedin Ventures is advancing copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA; and the Kahuna diamond project in Nunavut, Canada. Dunnedin's porphyry assets all present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits. They include the Trapper copper-gold porphyry project in the northern Golden Triangle region of British Columbia, the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in south-central British Columbia and the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project near the world-class Bagdad mine in Arizona.

The advanced-stage Kahuna diamond project in Nunavut hosts a high-grade, near surface inferred diamond resource and numerous kimberlite pipe targets. Dunnedin holds diamond interests in 1,664 km2 of mineral tenure located 26 kilometres from Rankin Inlet and adjacent to Agnico Eagle's Meliadine gold mine. Dunnedin's exploration is aimed at the discovery of diamondiferous kimberlite pipes, working with its advisor and largest shareholder Dr. Chuck Fipke.

Based in Vancouver, Dunnedin is backed by a world-renowned team of exploration experts with decades of combined exploration experience and significant capital market strength. Dunnedin is part of the Discovery Group of companies led by John Robins, one of the most successful mining entrepreneurs in Canada.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

