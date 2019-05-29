Eversheds Sutherland today announced the opening of a Chicago office, the first new US office since the combination of Eversheds and Sutherland Asbill Brennan in February 2017. Chicago marks the first Midwest presence for Eversheds Sutherland which has served clients in the region for decades and furthers its position as a leading global law practice. Eversheds Sutherland now has 68 offices in 34 jurisdictions.

The Chicago office, which is set to be housed at 900 North Michigan Avenue, will be led by Marc A. Benjamin, a veteran real estate lawyer who will join from White Case at the beginning of June; Susan V. Kai, a real estate lawyer who will join from Kirkland Ellis later in June; and litigator Robert D. Owen, a partner with Eversheds Sutherland who is relocating from New York.

"We plan for Chicago to become a significant focal point for us," said Mark D. Wasserman, Co-CEO of Eversheds Sutherland. "Chicago is the third-largest legal market and the third-largest city in the US. We have spent a great deal of time over the past two years listening to our clients in the US and around the world, and Chicago is one of the places where they would like us to have a strong presence."

The Chicago opening comes shortly after Eversheds Sutherland reported global revenue of $1.175 billion for 2018 a 10 percent increase over the previous year that was driven by the continued strength of the business across all major regions of the world and a focus on innovative solutions, client service and a strong, collaborative, purpose-driven culture.

Chicago: Advancing Eversheds Sutherland's US Growth Strategy

The Chicago office will allow Eversheds Sutherland to more effectively serve Midwest-based clients and clients from around the United States and the world that are engaged in activities in Chicago and the Midwest.

Initially, the office will concentrate on Real Estate, M&A and Litigation work while targeting key sectors including diversified industrials, technology, media and telecommunications, financial institutions and energy.

"Growth isn't the strategy it is a consequence of our strategy to be a leading global law practice, underpinned by a clear focus on delivering outstanding client service. Our investment in this new office is the first step in establishing a significant Midwest presence, built on the base of over 100 active clients in Chicago and the Midwest who are already leveraging our US and global platform," said Mr. Wasserman

Combining the founding partners' local knowledge with the platform and capabilities of Eversheds Sutherland provides a compelling value proposition for both clients and prospective talent in the market.

"Eversheds Sutherland's historical Midwestern ties and strong relationships in the region combined with its international platform and collaborative culture really resonated with me on both a personal and a professional level," said Mr. Benjamin, who will be the Partner in Charge of the Chicago office. "I couldn't be more excited to start working with my new partners to build something special here in Chicago."

About the Lawyers

Marc A. Benjamin will join Eversheds Sutherland from White Case and will serve as Partner in Charge of the Chicago office. His practice focuses on complex real estate transactions, frequently representing institutional investors, developers and owners in acquisitions, and the development, disposition, leasing and financing of commercial real estate.

Susan V. Kai will join Eversheds Sutherland as a partner in the Real Estate Practice Group from Kirkland Ellis. She represents entrepreneurial and institutional investors, owners and developers in dispositions, acquisitions, financings, and the development of commercial real estate projects. She has extensive experience with a variety of commercial real estate categories, including hotel, retail, office, golf course, multifamily developments and mixed-used projects. Ms. Kai also prepares and negotiates retail lease agreements for both landlord and tenant clients.

Robert D. Owen is a partner in Eversheds Sutherland Litigation Practice Group and was most recently Partner in Charge of the New York office. A widely recognized counselor to financial services, technology and energy companies, Mr. Owen has more than two decades of commercial litigation experience, with a particular focus in e-discovery solutions. He also frequently handles cases before federal and state courts and arbitration panels throughout the United States.

About Eversheds Sutherland

As a global top 15 law practice, Eversheds Sutherland provides legal services to a client base ranging from small and mid-sized businesses to the largest multinationals, acting for 73 of the Fortune 100, 66 of the FTSE 100, and 119 of the Fortune 200.

With more than 3,000 lawyers, Eversheds Sutherland operates in 68 offices in 34 jurisdictions across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the United States. In addition, a network of more than 200 related law firms, including formalized alliances in Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa, provide support around the globe.

Eversheds Sutherland provides the full range of legal services, including corporate and M&A dispute resolution and litigation; energy and infrastructure; finance; human capital and labor law; intellectual property; real estate and construction; and tax.

Eversheds Sutherland comprises two separate legal entities: Eversheds Sutherland (International) LLP (headquartered in the UK) and Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP (headquartered in the US), and their respective controlled, managed, affiliated and member firms. The use of the name Eversheds Sutherland is for description purposes only and does not imply that the member firms or their controlled, managed or affiliated entities are in a partnership or are part of a global LLP. For more information, visit eversheds-sutherland.com.

