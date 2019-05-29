Sunborn Finance Oyj: Interim Report for January - March 2019

Sunborn Finance Oyj

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

29 May 2019

This is a summary of the Q1 2019 interim financial report. The complete report is attached to this release and is also available at www.sunborn.com/press/

Key Figures (IFRS) - Issuer Sunborn Finance Oyj EUR thousand 1 Jan- 31 Mar 2019



(3 months) 1 Nov 2017 - 31 Mar 2018



(5 months) 1 Nov 2017 - 31 Dec 2018 (14 months) Revenue 907 1 451 4 136 EBITDA 651 1 197 3 295 Investment property (spa hotels) 63 500 63 500 63 500 Total equity 5 485 8 735 6 374 Bond 48 922 48 596 48 883

Executive Director, Hans Niemi

The year for Sunborn Finance Oyj and underlying operations in Naantali and Ruissalo Spa hotels

commenced positively in line with management expectations. The properties have undergone

significant renovations in FY2018 and management is now focused on materializing increased

RevPar and profitability and fine tuning of operational departments.

Sunborn Finance Oyj Financial summary 1 January - 31 March 2019

Sunborn Finance revenue consists mainly of fixed lease income from the operator.

Revenue 1-3/2019 was 0,9 M€. Costs were in line with previous year.

The value of the Spa hotels is at Naantali Spa 54 M€ and at Ruissalo Spa 28,5 M€

(1/3 in Sunborn Finance assets) according the valuation reports.

Notable events during and after the end of the reporting period

The company completed the listing of the Senior Secured Floating Rate Bond to Nasdaq Helsinki

on 8 February, 2019.

Business environment

No notable changes in the business environment.

Estimated future development

The company estimates that its financial performance and debt service capacity will remain stable.

Sunborn Finance Oyj

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Sunborn Group Executive Director Hans Niemi, hans.niemi@sunborn.com

Sunborn Group CFO Niina Stade, niina.stade@sunborn.com

Sunborn Group in brief

Sunborn is over 40 year old, privately owned company based in Finland, with decades of experience in the hospitality sector. Our focus is on the development of luxury spa and yacht hotels, restaurants and other high-quality property.

Sunborn is present at the moment in Finland, Denmark, United Kingdom and Gibraltar. Operations vary from spa resorts and residential communities to hotels and yacht hotels, restaurants, and catering operations in the best locations.

www.sunborn.com

Disclaimer

The information contained in this release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of Sunborn Finance Oyj in any jurisdiction.

Attachment