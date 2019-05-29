The global intravenous fluid bags market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global intravenous fluid bags market is the increasing use of disposable IV fluid bags. Disposable IV fluid bags are increasingly being used for storage, collection, transportation, and transfusion of IV fluids. The demand for disposable IV fluid bags has witnessed continuous increase from several end-users including hospitals, diagnostic centers, home-care, ASCs, and clinics. Stakeholders from the healthcare sector are opting for disposable IV fluid bags to avoid cross-contamination and hospital-acquired infections while reducing healthcare-associated costs. Furthermore, the use of these fluid bags is also gaining prominence in blood banks for blood storage and emergency blood infusion. Therefore, the several benefits of disposable IV fluid bags such as low cost and biodegradability are making them the most viable choice among the end-users as well as vendors, which will augment market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing preference for non-PVC IV fluid bags will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global intravenous fluid bags market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global intravenous fluid bags market: Increasing preference for non-PVC IV fluid bags

Intravenous fluid bag manufacturers are making PVC-free bags made of non-latex components to deliver IV fluids safely and accurately Non-PVC IV fluid bags are gaining prominence in the market owing to their significant benefits. These fluid bags can also be used for storing cold, frozen and customized mixtures. They are light in weight, resistant to impact, offer good safety, and have chemical stability. Therefore, owing to the several benefits, the demand for intravenous fluid bags is likely to surge considerably during the forecast period.

"Non-PVC IV fluid bags are increasingly being preferred by end-users including home-care, clinics, diagnostic centers, ASCs, and hospitals for targeted drug delivery and chemotherapy applications. These bags overcome the shortcomings associated with PVC IV fluid bags such as leakage of DHEP chemicals in the medication fluid which can lead to kidney issues. Therefore, the increasing preference for non-PVC IV fluid bags from different end-user segments will drive the overall market growth during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global intravenous fluid bags market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global intravenous fluid bags market by end-user (hospitals, home healthcare, and others) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

North America led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The market growth in North America can be attributed to the presence of a well-equipped and established healthcare infrastructure. The market in the region is characterized by the availability of highly skilled professionals, and the presence of extensive healthcare insurance coverage.

