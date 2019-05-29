The global toilet care market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global toilet care market size is the expansion of commercial end-users. Commercial buildings, such as hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, and amusement parks are some of the end-user segments of toilet care products. Most countries across the world are witnessing the expansion and emergence of new commercial buildings, which is likely to propel the need for toilet care products. Thus, an increase in the number of end-users will significantly impact the toilet care market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of automatic toilet bowl cleaners will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global toilet care market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global toilet care market: Growing popularity of automatic toilet bowl cleaners

The liquid toilet cleaners, which have been conventionally used to clean toilets, must be scrubbed for cleaning. The scrubbing of a toilet on a regular basis can lead to damages. Thus, there is a high demand for toilet care products that require the least manual effort. Therefore, automatic bowl cleaners, that provide a range of advantages to end-users, are gaining popularity. One of the advantages of these cleaners is the reduction in manual effort and the optimal use of toilet care liquids. Automatic toilet bowl cleaners prevent the direct handling of toilet cleaning liquid, thereby reducing the risk of toxicity. Therefore, the growing popularity of automatic toilet bowl cleaners will significantly impact the growth of the toilet care market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing popularity of automatic toilet bowl cleaners, other factors such as the increase in a number of start-ups focusing on convenient access to sanitation and restrooms, and the growing initiatives towards expanding sanitation facilities will have a significant impact the growth of the toilet care market size during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global toilet care market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global toilet care market by product (liquid toilet cleaners, toilet rim blocks, and others) and geographic regions (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. The toilet care market growth in APAC can be attributed to rapid urbanization, rising number of dual-income households, and increase in purchasing power of people, leading to the growing demand for toilet care products in the region. The increase in promotional activities by government agencies to increase awareness about toilet hygiene will also significantly drive the demand for toilet care products during the forecast period.

