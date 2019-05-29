Identified among the top vendors in a 24-criteria evaluation of cognitive search providers

Mindbreeze, a leading provider of appliances and cloud services for cognitive search, applied artificial intelligence, and knowledge management, numbered among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in its independent evaluation, The Forrester Wave: Cognitive Search, Q2 2019*. In this evaluation, Mindbreeze was cited as a Leader.

"Given the massive amount of data your company has at its disposal, understanding the meaning of information is a key priority. While consistently complying with data security regulations, Mindbreeze InSpire is able to unite and unify business information from all of your sources to provide actionable insights and answers that users can turn into effective responsive action.

Being cited as a Leader is truly a testament to our team at Mindbreeze and their unyielding mission to create new innovations," said Daniel Fallmann, CEO and founder of Mindbreeze.

Mindbreeze makes implementation simple, without compromise, offering appliances for on-premises as well as SaaS for cloud deployments, both of which feature the same outstanding ease-of-use and best-in-class functionality. The company is uniquely focused on synthesizing the latest technological advancements including machine learning, natural language processing, and AI-powered search capabilities to harness existing business knowledge, to extract the facts, and to show correlations between the individual facts in order to convey an overall picture.

The Forrester Wave evaluation highlights Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders, and Challengers. It's an assessment of the top vendors in the market and does not represent the entire vendor landscape.

*Forrester Research, Inc., "The Forrester Wave: Cognitive Search, Q2 2019 ", Mike Gualtieri with Srividya Sridharan and Elizabeth Hoberman.

