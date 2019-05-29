One 15 MW project will see the installation of high power mono bifacial modules - no small feat for any market. Other projects will be collocated with the country's industry to improve security of supply, as load shedding occurs for several hours each day.Pakistan is all set for three new solar projects to come online, possibly this year. The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has issued a notice of admission pertaining to applications for three PV projects which encompass six solar plants as one spans two industrial sites and another is sited across three such units. The total ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...