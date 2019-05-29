Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer Names Executives for Three of its Business Units

Wolters Kluwer Names Executives for Three of its Business Units

May 29, 2019 - Wolters Kluwer today announced three internal promotions of executive leaders. These appointments underscore Wolters Kluwer's strong commitment to investing in talent and career opportunities.

Cathy Wolfe, who has been leading the Health Learning, Research & Practice (HLRP) business unit since January 2015, has today been appointed President & CEO of the company's Emerging & Developing Markets (EDM) group of businesses. Cathy brings a wealth of experience, having joined Wolters Kluwer in 1996 and led businesses in three of Wolters Kluwer's four divisions. She has held leadership roles in the U.S. and internationally in Health, Tax & Accounting, and Legal & Regulatory. Her record of transforming and growing information businesses through digital innovation and through close partnership with customers, will be invaluable in helping the group to scale its positions in selected developing countries, particularly India, China, and Brazil. Cathy takes over from Corinne Saunders, who has decided to leave Wolters Kluwer to pursue other interests.

Greg Samios, who has been leading Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., will succeed Cathy Wolfe as President & CEO of Health Learning, Research & Practice (HLRP). Greg brings a strong, 25-year track record in health and legal information markets, where he has had roles in strategic planning, business development, and senior management. He has a proven ability to transform businesses and drive growth through customer-focused product development and operational excellence. Greg joined Wolters Kluwer in 2014 from Kaplan Test Prep and Admissions. Prior to that, Greg held senior executive positions at Elsevier Health Sciences.

Dean E. Sonderegger, has been promoted to SVP & General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., succeeding Greg Samios. Dean is currently VP & General Manager, Legal Markets & Innovation for the business unit. Since joining Wolters Kluwer in 2015, Dean has spearheaded customer-focused innovation, with a strong focus on the rapid development of advanced digital products and services to enhance legal professionals' efficiencies and workflows.

The unique perspective, knowledge, and talent that Cathy, Greg, and Dean each bring to their respective roles, will support our strategy of growing expert solutions, advancing domain expertise, and driving operational agility.

