The "The FDA Drug Approval Process" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive overview of FDA procedures, requirements for marketing authorisations and recent developments affecting the drug approval process in the US.

This course is designed to help you gain a better understanding of the US drug approval process. You will gain a practical insight into FDA requirements for submission of NDAs, ANDAs and 505(b)(2). It will also cover the organisation and structure of the FDA and review processes, as well as discuss recent changes.

The course will emphasise areas of interest to innovative manufacturers, but will also deal with issues relating to generic and over-the-counter drugs.

Benefits of attending:

Gain an overview of FDA drug development regulatory requirements

Comply with FDA requirements for NDAs, ANDAs and 505(b)(2)

Discuss recent changes and developments

Improve your communication and interactions with the FDA

Who Should Attend:

This programme will be especially beneficial to those responsible for preparing US registration documents (INDs, NDAs, Biologics License Applications, etc), regulatory affairs personnel, lawyers and others responsible for advising companies on strategies for developing new drugs for the US market.

Agenda:

Programme Day one

An overview of the US FDA Drug development regulatory requirements for FDA

Overview of INDs

Data requirements for drug substance and drug product

Pre-clinical testing and clinical testing

The different phases of development

Drug development regulatory requirements for FDA (continued)

Overview of the IND application and the data requirements

IND structure

Submission procedure

IND review

FDA actions

Maintenance of INDs

Structure and content of STED

Technical file vs design dossier

Identifying recent changes

Examining accelerated review and breakthrough status

Paediatric legislation

Financial disclosure

Clinical trial transparency

Exclusivity and patent declaration

Workshop: Optimising your meetings

An overview of the different types of FDA meetings

Create a best practice guide for FDA meetings

Programme Day two

Identifying the NDA types and categories

What is a full NDA?

505(b)(2) applications

CTD requirements

FDA approach to CTD format

Review approach

Biologics and biosimilars (BLA)

Review of ANDA/NDA

Understanding ANDA classification

Examining paragraph I-IV

Overview of GDUFA

US change control amendments

NDA/ANDA amendments

SUPAC/BACPAC guidance

Annual reports/CBE and PAS applications

NDA annual report requirements

Obtaining information from the FDA

Access to Federal Register

FOIA

FDA homepage

Final discussion and review of day

Speakers:

Andrew Willis

Consultant

Independent

Andrew Willis is an independent consultant providing expert advice and training on global regulatory solutions and pharmaceutical development. Previously, he worked for Catalent Pharma Solutions as VP Regulatory Affairs Consulting Services. Catalent is the world's leading contract manufacturer and distributor of pharmaceuticals, and he was head of a team of internal and external regulatory affairs consultants.

He qualified as a Chemist from the University of Glamorgan, after which he furthered his understanding of pharmaceutical development, working as a research chemist with Parke Davis. He has 10 years' manufacturing and analytical experience prior to entering regulatory affairs as a Senior Executive Officer with responsibility for submission of European MAAs and project management of development programs.

He currently has a total of 28 years' pharmaceutical experience with extensive knowledge in the development and manufacture of sterile, solid oral, inhalation, topical and biotech pharmaceutical products. These experiences have allowed knowledge of many Biotech products requirements with experiences of growth hormones and multiple cancer treatments, including development and clinical registration of the first genetically modified live bacterium for such treatment.

He has extensive experience of major European and US regulatory projects, in the clinical and marketing authorisation stages, and has significant experience in coordinating and managing meetings with European and US Health Authorities.

Specific experience includes the project management of a large MAA requiring full clinical data, followed by Mutual Recognition of the application in all of the European Concerned Member States. The project recorded successful outcomes in all major markets (26 countries) and was viewed as highly successful by the client, meeting very stringent project timings.

