The "The FDA Drug Approval Process" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A comprehensive overview of FDA procedures, requirements for marketing authorisations and recent developments affecting the drug approval process in the US.
This course is designed to help you gain a better understanding of the US drug approval process. You will gain a practical insight into FDA requirements for submission of NDAs, ANDAs and 505(b)(2). It will also cover the organisation and structure of the FDA and review processes, as well as discuss recent changes.
The course will emphasise areas of interest to innovative manufacturers, but will also deal with issues relating to generic and over-the-counter drugs.
Benefits of attending:
- Gain an overview of FDA drug development regulatory requirements
- Comply with FDA requirements for NDAs, ANDAs and 505(b)(2)
- Discuss recent changes and developments
- Improve your communication and interactions with the FDA
Who Should Attend:
This programme will be especially beneficial to those responsible for preparing US registration documents (INDs, NDAs, Biologics License Applications, etc), regulatory affairs personnel, lawyers and others responsible for advising companies on strategies for developing new drugs for the US market.
Agenda:
Programme Day one
An overview of the US FDA Drug development regulatory requirements for FDA
- Overview of INDs
- Data requirements for drug substance and drug product
- Pre-clinical testing and clinical testing
- The different phases of development
Drug development regulatory requirements for FDA (continued)
Overview of the IND application and the data requirements
- IND structure
- Submission procedure
- IND review
- FDA actions
Maintenance of INDs
- Structure and content of STED
- Technical file vs design dossier
Identifying recent changes
- Examining accelerated review and breakthrough status
- Paediatric legislation
- Financial disclosure
- Clinical trial transparency
- Exclusivity and patent declaration
Workshop: Optimising your meetings
- An overview of the different types of FDA meetings
- Create a best practice guide for FDA meetings
Programme Day two
Identifying the NDA types and categories
- What is a full NDA?
- 505(b)(2) applications
- CTD requirements
- FDA approach to CTD format
- Review approach
- Biologics and biosimilars (BLA)
Review of ANDA/NDA
Understanding ANDA classification
- Examining paragraph I-IV
- Overview of GDUFA
US change control amendments
- NDA/ANDA amendments
- SUPAC/BACPAC guidance
- Annual reports/CBE and PAS applications
- NDA annual report requirements
Obtaining information from the FDA
- Access to Federal Register
- FOIA
- FDA homepage
Final discussion and review of day
Speakers:
Andrew Willis
Consultant
Independent
Andrew Willis is an independent consultant providing expert advice and training on global regulatory solutions and pharmaceutical development. Previously, he worked for Catalent Pharma Solutions as VP Regulatory Affairs Consulting Services. Catalent is the world's leading contract manufacturer and distributor of pharmaceuticals, and he was head of a team of internal and external regulatory affairs consultants.
He qualified as a Chemist from the University of Glamorgan, after which he furthered his understanding of pharmaceutical development, working as a research chemist with Parke Davis. He has 10 years' manufacturing and analytical experience prior to entering regulatory affairs as a Senior Executive Officer with responsibility for submission of European MAAs and project management of development programs.
He currently has a total of 28 years' pharmaceutical experience with extensive knowledge in the development and manufacture of sterile, solid oral, inhalation, topical and biotech pharmaceutical products. These experiences have allowed knowledge of many Biotech products requirements with experiences of growth hormones and multiple cancer treatments, including development and clinical registration of the first genetically modified live bacterium for such treatment.
He has extensive experience of major European and US regulatory projects, in the clinical and marketing authorisation stages, and has significant experience in coordinating and managing meetings with European and US Health Authorities.
Specific experience includes the project management of a large MAA requiring full clinical data, followed by Mutual Recognition of the application in all of the European Concerned Member States. The project recorded successful outcomes in all major markets (26 countries) and was viewed as highly successful by the client, meeting very stringent project timings.
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7g6cqr
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005710/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Drug Discovery