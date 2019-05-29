The "Avoiding Pitfalls in Patent/Know-How Licences and R&D Collaborations" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Analyse and discuss the key aspects of patent/know-how licences and R&D collaborations, assessing the areas where things can and do go wrong.
Course Overview
Topics covered at this meeting include, analysing and discussing the key aspects of patent/know-how licences and R&D collaborations, assessing the areas where things can and do go wrong using a draft agreement to exemplify, learn how to avoid the pitfalls using clauses which have been the subject of actual disputes, practical advice that will aid you in your day to day role, and comparison of experiences with delegates from across Europe.
WHY SHOULD YOU ATTEND?
- Analyse and discuss the key aspects of patent/know-how licences and R&D collaborations
- Assess the areas where things can and do go wrong using a draft agreement to exemplify
- Learn how to avoid the pitfalls using clauses which have been the subject of actual disputes
- Take away practical advice that will aid you in your day-to-day role
- Compare experiences with delegates from across Europe
Who Should Attend:
- Patent Attorneys
- Lawyers
- Contracts Managers
- Technology Transfer Managers
- Others involved in patent/know-how licences and R&D collaborations
- Compare experiences with delegates from across Europe
Agenda:
Start of Seminar Introduction
- Setting the Scene
Key defined terms such as Licensed Product, Licensed Technology and Valid Claim
- Ensuring that your definitions work
- Avoiding common traps
- Key drafting tips
10.45 Refreshments
Key financial terms including Royalties, Offsets and Milestones
- The key aspects of provisions covering milestones/earn outs and options
- Ensuring that your royalty obligations are clear
- Avoiding pitfalls in royalty obligations and offsets
Diligence including general Commercially Reasonable Efforts provisions versus more stringent, easily measurable obligations
- Define the term or rely on the case law?
- Objective versus subjective standards
- Giving the provisions teeth
- Common licensee protections
Confidential information and its use and misuse
- Defining the licence terms
- Policing the use
- Ownership of new IP and link to financial terms
- Examples of current disputes
Access to and the ownership of IP
- IP protection clauses in contracts
- Who owns the rights?
- Foreground and background rights
- Exploitation and protection of new IP
Termination and management of contracts
- Termination triggers (on notice, breach, insolvency, patent challenge)
- Drafting tips and things to avoid
- Dealing with the consequences in detail
- Other matters to consider: Change of control, force majeure, renegotiation if things change
- Governing law and the relative merits of using arbitration or the courts for dispute resolution
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/amv4j5
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005720/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Legal