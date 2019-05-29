The "Avoiding Pitfalls in Patent/Know-How Licences and R&D Collaborations" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Analyse and discuss the key aspects of patent/know-how licences and R&D collaborations, assessing the areas where things can and do go wrong.

Course Overview

Topics covered at this meeting include, analysing and discussing the key aspects of patent/know-how licences and R&D collaborations, assessing the areas where things can and do go wrong using a draft agreement to exemplify, learn how to avoid the pitfalls using clauses which have been the subject of actual disputes, practical advice that will aid you in your day to day role, and comparison of experiences with delegates from across Europe.

WHY SHOULD YOU ATTEND?

Who Should Attend:

Patent Attorneys

Lawyers

Contracts Managers

Technology Transfer Managers

Others involved in patent/know-how licences and R&D collaborations

Agenda:

Start of Seminar Introduction

Setting the Scene

Key defined terms such as Licensed Product, Licensed Technology and Valid Claim

Ensuring that your definitions work

Avoiding common traps

Key drafting tips

10.45 Refreshments

Key financial terms including Royalties, Offsets and Milestones

The key aspects of provisions covering milestones/earn outs and options

Ensuring that your royalty obligations are clear

Avoiding pitfalls in royalty obligations and offsets

Diligence including general Commercially Reasonable Efforts provisions versus more stringent, easily measurable obligations

Define the term or rely on the case law?

Objective versus subjective standards

Giving the provisions teeth

Common licensee protections

Confidential information and its use and misuse

Defining the licence terms

Policing the use

Ownership of new IP and link to financial terms

Examples of current disputes

Access to and the ownership of IP

IP protection clauses in contracts

Who owns the rights?

Foreground and background rights

Exploitation and protection of new IP

Termination and management of contracts

Termination triggers (on notice, breach, insolvency, patent challenge)

Drafting tips and things to avoid

Dealing with the consequences in detail

Other matters to consider: Change of control, force majeure, renegotiation if things change

Governing law and the relative merits of using arbitration or the courts for dispute resolution

