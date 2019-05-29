Infiniti Research, a market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest customer experience management strategy for a CPG company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to enhance customer experience and retention. Also, the study highlights how our experts identified the shortcomings of the company in meeting customer demands and helped them develop strategic business plans.

With the ongoing transformations in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, CPG companies are facing huge predicaments in efficiently meeting the needs and demands of their customers. In addition, the entry of new players in the market has made it even more difficult for CPG companies to competitively price their products. In this context, it becomes important for CPG companies to incorporate new approaches to enhance customer experience and engage with customers. Infiniti's customer experience management solutions have helped various CPG giants to improve customer loyalty and reduce the customer attrition rate.

The business challenge: The client is a CPG company based out of North America. The client's unstructured approach to engaging with the target customer segment resulted in a steep decline in their market share. Also, they were facing difficulties in attracting new customers to their brand. With this, the company witnessed an increase in the churn rate by 11%. With Infiniti's customer experience management solution, they wanted to reverse the decline in their market share and enhance CX.

The solution offeredThe experts at Infiniti Research followed a 4-phase approach to customer experience management. With Infiniti's customer experience management strategy, the client was able to identify complexities related with their customer journey. Also, they were able to identify the shortcomings of the company in meeting the demands of their customers. This subsequently helped the client make changes in their business strategies and personalize their product offerings. Furthermore, with Infiniti's solution, they were able to enhance customer experience by 2X and reduce the attrition rate.

Infiniti's customer experience management strategy helped the client to:

Enhance customer retention rate by 17%

Gain deeper insights into the customer journeys

Infiniti's customer experience management strategy offered predictive insights on:

Achieving cost savings and enhancing profit margins

Fine-tuning their strategies and ensuring a better customer experience

