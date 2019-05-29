Lucidworks Named a Leader in Cognitive Search Evaluation by Independent Research Firm

Lucidworks receives highest scores possible in the solution roadmap, customer service, ability to execute, partnerships, and community criteria

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2019is one of the select companies that Forrester, one of the world's leading independent technology research and advisory firms, invited to participate in its Q2 2019 Forrester WaveTM. In this evaluation, The Forrester Wave: Cognitive Search, Q2 2019, Lucidworks was cited as a Leader. Lucidworks believes it is built to lead the Cognitive Search market for years to come, and that its scores in the WaveTM demonstrate Forrester's confidence in the product roadmap, customer service, and overall ability to execute.



"Employees, customers, and people have an endless need for information," said Will Hayes, CEO of Lucidworks. "Search is the universal way to access the information that powers our every day. We've built our solution to give people access to the data and insights that empower employees to make smarter business decisions, and provide shoppers with a more delightful online shopping experience. We're providing our customers with AI-powered search to solve the biggest data problems for the world's largest companies so they can receive the most value possible from their information."

Thirty-four of the Fortune 100 rely on Lucidworks Fusion to improve insight discovery to enable the digital workplace, or to provide their ecommerce customers with a better online experience. Lucidworks customers include: AT&T, Honeywell, Morgan Stanley, Red Hat, Reddit, Staples, Uber and the US Census. Forrester's evaluation gave Lucidworks the highest scores possible for Product Roadmap, Ability to Execute, Customer Support, Partnerships, and Community, highlighting the company's ability to address the needs of enterprise customers in the long-term as the market continues to evolve.

"Onix has enjoyed a successful partnership with Lucidworks, thanks in large part to our shared commitment to customers," said Onix Networking Partner Alliance Manager Daisy Urfer. "We recognize some of Lucidworks' greatest strengths -- superior customer service, ability to execute and a robust solution roadmap. As a partner deploying Fusion, Onix enjoys working with Lucidworks because together we leverage cloud technology and enterprise search to enhance our customers' workplace collaboration, functionality and productivity."

A complimentary copy of Forrester's 2019 WaveTM for Cognitive Search research report is available here: https://lucidworks.com/ebook/forrester-wave-2019/ .

