TOTAL BWF SUDIRMAN CUP 2019 was successfully ended on May 26, 2019 at Guangxi Sports Center. With the outstanding performance of Li Junhui/Liu Yuchen, Chen Yufei and Shi Yuqi, the young Chinese team won 3-0 victory over Japan, winning Sudirman Cup again after four years and for the 11th time in the history of the 16th tournament.

"Sudirman Cup" is one of the most influential badminton events in the world. It is also another major international event held in Nanning besides the World Gymnastics Championship, the China Cup International Football Championship and the World Tour of Highway Cycling around Guangxi, etc. It is understood that the Sudirman Cup 2019, held in the Green City Nanning, is the fifth time held in China after Beijing, Guangzhou, Qingdao and Dongguan, and it is the first time held in the minority area of China. With their passions, Nanning people has strived in providing all kinds of supporting services for the tournament and submitted an excellent "answer sheet for the tournament" to the world.

Zhang Jun, chairman of Chinese Badminton Association, said, "Nanning's Sudirman Cup has given Guangxi's badminton fans an opportunity to enjoy the world's top competitions."

During the games, Poul-Erik Høyer Larsen, President of the World Badminton Federation, spoke highly of Nanning's ability to run competitions, and said that Nanning's facilities are professional, event arrangement is reasonable, and game operation and service work is in place. Furthermore, Nanning citizens showed enthusiasm for badminton and civilization when watching the games, and it is a city capable of holding more world-level events.

In addition, Nanning's city charm has also been appreciated by coaches and players of all teams. Nina, a player of the Greenland team, believed that they have experienced unique cultures in Nanning, and they were fascinated by everything here. Nepalese player Ratnajit said that Nanning's reputation as a "green city" is well-deserved, clean and beautiful. Danish player Mia said Nanning did well in environmental protection, and she was deeply impressed by the city.

Nanning displayed its good image through hosting the competition and presented a beautiful city name card to the world. The improving city construction has greatly increased Nanning's popularity and reputation.

