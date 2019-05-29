sprite-preloader
29.05.2019
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 29

Transaction in Own Shares

29 May 2019

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') announces that on 29 May 2019 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchaseNumber of "A" shares purchasedHighest price paid
(GBp)		Lowest price paid
(GBp)		Volume weighted average price paid per share
(GBp)		Venue
29 May 20191,490,0802,467.502,439.002,453.10LSE
29 May 20191,087,6362,465.002,439.002,450.46BATS (BXE)
29 May 2019157,1492,458.002,438.502,451.23Chi-X (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the fourth tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the fourth tranche of its share buyback programme on May 2, 2019.

In respect of this programme, J.P. Morgan Securities plc will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for a period from May 2, 2019 up to and including July 29, 2019.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by J.P. Morgan Securities plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/894501/29052019_Shell_RNS_JPM.pdf

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 3996

United States: + 1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares


