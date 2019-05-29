B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Notice of AGM

BSD Crown Ltd. (LSE: BSD)

(the "Company")

Ramat Gan, Israel, 29 May 2019

Notice of an Annual General Meeting

The Company has issued today a Notice of an Annual General Meeting ("Meeting") of the Shareholders of the Company (the "Notice").

The Meeting will be held at 11.00 am (Israel time) on 2 July 2019 at 7 Menachem Begin Road, Gibor Sport Tower, 8th floor, Ramat Gan, Israel.

The Notice comprises a notice to the shareholders of the Company of the Meeting relating to, amongst other things, the appointment of independent auditors of the Company and the determination of their remuneration, the election of the directors of the Company (including an external director) and approval of the directors' indemnification and exemption, all pursuant to the requirements of the Israeli Companies Law, 5759-1999 and the regulations promulgated thereunder.

Copies of the Notice will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be made available on the Company's website at www.bsd-c.com and from the National Storage Mechanism at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The Form of Proxy and Form of Instruction are available for printing on the Company's website at: www.bsd-c.com and from the National Storage Mechanism at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM from 29 May 2019. Each shareholder is requested to complete its respective Form of Proxy or Form of Instruction in accordance with the instructions detailed therein and send the completed Form of Proxy or Form of Instruction to Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited, c/o The Pavilions, Bridgewater Road, Bristol, BS13 8AE, England

Enquiries:

Joseph Williger, Executive Chairman Yossi@ydekel.co.il