SOMERSET, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2019 / Eco Tek 360, Inc. (OTCQB: ECTX), recently changed its name and ticker symbol to Global Fiber Technologies, Inc., (Symbol GFTX). The new name is more aligned with the broader scope and strategic direction of the overall company. GFTI is driving fiber industry innovation through technologies related to fiber rejuvenation, authentication and distribution.

"The scope of our technologies and businesses extend well beyond ecology and sustainability. Our company remains committed to being stewards of the environment and the sustainability of the textile fiber industry. But the technologies we develop and deploy meet customer and industry needs that extend far beyond ecology," said Paul Serbiak, CEO.

According to Chris Giordano, Co-Chairman, "We have realized, as our company direction has evolved, that the technologies we are investing in and leveraging are fiber-centric and not just eco-centric."

Global Fiber Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: GFTX) is an innovator in the textile fiber industry, involved in commercializing technologies in fiber rejuvenation, authentication and distribution.

CONTACT:

Paul Serbiak, CEO

pauls@ecotek360.com

732-695-4389 x 501

Chris Giordano, President

chrisg@ecotek360.com

732-695-4389 x502

SOURCE: Global Fiber Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/545224/Eco-Tek-360-Inc-Changes-Name-to-Global-Fiber-Technologies-Inc