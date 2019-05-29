Digatrade Financial Corp.: Engineering Boost at Digatrade Financial Corp, with More Key Tech Leaders Joining at Rapid Pace

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2019 / DIGATRADE FINANCIAL CORP. (OTC PINK: DIGAF), www.DigatradeFinancial.com, a financial technology services company, is being joined by a further strategic management hire, boosting Digatrade's fintech capabilities and roll-out plans. Today's announcement is part of a series of new personnel synergies linked to Digatrade's patent-pending Securter fintech launch.

Digatrade's Securter Systems subsidiary has entered into a personal and corporate services relationship with Michael Shmulevich, who will become Securter's Vice-President of Engineering. Mr. Shmulevich is a well-known technology fintech designer and systems strategist. He has vast experience guiding both start-ups and senior corporate planners. With over 20 years of experience in software engineering and architecture, Mr. Shmulevich has held top technical management positions at several leading technology companies.

In recent years, Mr. Shmulevich was involved in producing software architecture and managing software development for a number of increasingly sophisticated financial technology projects that required world-class expertise in trading, risk management, blockchain and cryptocurrency solutions. His engineering leadership will contribute to Securter's ambitious patent strategy, namely, to build upon current patent pending holdings with additional strategic patent filings.

Mr. Shmulevich will report to Securter CEO, Steve Epstein. Mr. Epstein comments on the appointment: "I have seen the steady rise of Michael's reputation within the industry. He has worked on several impressive high-level projects. Michael's role is vital to us delivering solid, valuable end-product for our top-level clients. I am delighted that Michael sees Securter's huge potential and has chosen to share his exceptional talents with us. It's a terrific development."

Digatrade/Securter's high-level hiring is the key to understanding DIGAF's ambitions in the fintech space. The company has existing patent-pending innovations that can dramatically improve profitability for major financial institutions globally that are experiencing losses arising from credit card fraud, by slashing those losses. Digatrade/Securter will receive a portion of the continuous flow of transaction fees that are generated automatically by participating international payment processors of online commerce utilizing Securter's protocols.

The development team being hired by Digatrade/Securter is responsible for making Securter technology ready for financial institutions who are already interested, by integrating Securter with their systems as soon as possible. Digatrade/Securter's emerging engineering team has the further expertise to take Digatrade/Securter beyond online credit card commerce, to include other payment modalities, including cryptocurrency. This is a further glimpse into Digatrade's future.

Brad Moynes, CEO of Digatrade Financial Corp concludes: "I have met with Michael, and we have thought deeply together about how to generate revenue for Digatrade shareholders through our technology by serving our clients. We want to give our institutional clients unique functionality, greater security and new service capabilities for merchants and payment cardholders. I appreciate that Michael's engineering instincts are seasoned with astute business realism. Our customers are businesses too. If we understand their business perspective, then we are ideal partners. This builds customer satisfaction and builds DIGAF's shareholder value, both."

ABOUT DIGATRADE

DIGATRADE is a Financial Technology "fintech" services company. Digatrade is developing various payment industry process improvements that are proprietary. They represent a next generation platform for security and convenience in a variety of modalities, including online credit card payment system, globally, through its new subsidiary; Securter Systems, Inc. Digatrade is targeting numerous fintech service licensing vehicles, also including blockchain derived applications. Digatrade Financial Corp. is located in Vancouver, British Columbia, and publicly listed on the OTC.PK under the trading symbol DIGAF. DIGAF is a reporting issuer in the Province of British Columbia, Canada with the British Columbia Securities Commission "BCSC" and in the United States with the Securities Exchange Commission "SEC".

ABOUT SECURTER

Securter Systems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Digatrade Financial Corp. that is developing proprietary, patent-pending credit card payment platform innovations to increase the security of online credit card payment processing, globally. Securter technology reduces immense losses by financial institutions and merchants that arise from fraudulent credit card use. Securter technology also protects cardholder privacy by eliminating the need to distribute credit card details to multiple commercial 3rd parties, where such information is ordinarily stored, becoming vulnerable to theft or manipulation. Securter technology can and will be integrated into complementary payment methods and fintech protocols, including cryptocurrency and other blockchain derivatives to come for independent platforms. Securter has internal R&D capability and management as well as external fintech business relationships to support Digatrade's overall business mission.

