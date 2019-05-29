FP Newspapers Inc. Reports Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2019 / FP Newspapers Inc. ("FPI") announces that all resolutions presented at the Corporation's annual and special meeting held on May 29, 2019 were approved by the shareholders, including the special resolution to amend the Articles of the Corporation by modifying paragraph 4 of Section 7. The proxy results on the election of directors were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Phil de Montmollin 2,386,224 (99.46%)

12,953 (0.54%) Stephen Dembroski 2,382,704 (99.31%)

16,473 (0.69%) Harvey Secter 2,383,304 (99.34%)

15,873 (0.66%) Aldo Santin 2,387,524 (99.51%)

11,653 (0.49%) Phil de Montmollin (as the Corporation's nominee as a director of FPCN General Partner Inc.) 2,386,024 (99.45%)

13,153 (0.55%) Stephen Dembroski (as the Corporation's nominee as a director of FPCN General Partner Inc.) 2,387,924 (99.53%)

11,253 (0.47%) Harvey Secter (as the Corporation's nominee as a director of FPCN General Partner Inc.) 2,388,524 (99.56%)

10,653 (0.44%)

Ronald Stern, who serves as Chairman of the Corporation, and Robert Silver were also re-elected as directors of the Corporation by FPCN Media Management Inc. pursuant to its rights as the holder of preferred shares.

Shareholders also passed an ordinary resolution approving the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors for the ensuing year.

About FPI

FPI owns securities entitling it to 49% of the distributable cash of FP Canadian Newspapers Limited Partnership ("FPLP"). FPLP owns the Winnipeg Free Press, the Brandon Sun, and their related businesses, as well as the Canstar Community News division, the publisher of six community newspapers in the Winnipeg region, The Carillon in Steinbach with its related commercial printing operations and the Carberry News Express weekly publication. The Winnipeg Free Press publishes six days a week for delivery to subscribers and single copy sales, and publishes a single copy edition on Sundays. Vividata, a third party research firm, which measures newspaper readership across Canadian markets, estimates that weekly 62% of all Winnipeg adults read the print or digital edition of the Winnipeg Free Press. The Brandon Sun publishes six days a week, serving the region with an average circulation of approximately 7,600 copies. Canstar Community News publishes weekly with an average circulation of approximately 200,000 copies. The businesses employ approximately 370 full-time equivalent people in Winnipeg, Brandon, Steinbach and Carberry, Manitoba. Further information can be found at www.fpnewspapers.com and in disclosure documents filed by FP Newspapers Inc. with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com .

For further information please contact:

Daniel Koshowski, CFO

FP Newspapers Inc.

Phone (204) 771-1897

SOURCE: FP Newspapers Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/547028/FP-Newspapers-Inc-Reports-Results-of-Annual-and-Special-Meeting-of-Shareholders