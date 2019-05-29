ZRG adds David Finch, a seasoned executive search consultant with a strong global reach, to their UK team.

David's experience covers over two decades and 500 successful searches spanning across the Life Sciences, Technology and Industrial sectors. He also has developed functional expertise in digital transformation work.

"David brings an impressive body of work supporting several key ZRG practice areas and has global expertise of over 40 countries that have reached as far a field as China, Nigeria and Brazil. His multi-national, cross cultural approach to find and attract top-tier talent has been adding tremendous value to his clients in multiple geographic markets, His ability to now partner directly with our regional experts will only enhance the delivery of great executive talent to his client base," said ZRG CEO, Larry Hartmann.

When asked what attracted David to ZRG, he replied, "First and foremost - the people. ZRG is a fast growing company comprised of like-minded individuals who have one purpose in mind the provision of best-in-class executive search services on a global basis. I am proud to be a counted part of this global team of inspirational and collaborative professionals who work towards one important goal: helping clients build great companies."

In addition, ZRG's game changing insights and analytics are disrupting an industry that has relied on gut feel assessment for far too long. This will allow me to give my clients the access to validated insights for better hiring decisions where it matters most."

About ZRG Partners

For more than 19 years, ZRG's data-driven approach to executive and professional search has been changing the way clients think about how to find top talent. Today, ZRG is one of the fastest growing firms in the search industry and provides a full suite of executive, middle management, project, and interim search solutions globally through its offices in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. It's time to stop searching and start building with ZRG.

