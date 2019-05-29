Vina Concha y Toro S.A.: Viña Concha y Toro Announces Filing Of Its Form 20-F 2018

SANTIAGO, CHILE / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2019 / Viña Concha y Toro S.A. ("The Company" or "Concha y Toro") (IPSA: Conchatoro) has filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

An amendment to the Form 20-F was filed to conform certain information included in the eXtensible Business Reporting Language ("XBRL") exhibits to information in the body of the Annual Report.

The annual report on Form 20-F as well as the Form 20-F/A (English version) are available on Concha y Toro's website at the following address:

https://conchaytoro.com/en/holding/investor-relations/form-20-f/

The documents can also be accessed on the SEC website at the following address:

https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?action=getcompany&CIK=0000930543&owner=exclude&count=40&hidefilings=0

The Company will provide, upon request, hard copies of the Form 20-F and Form 20-F/A, and complete audited financial statements, free of charge.

Osvaldo Solar - Corporate CFO

Claudia Cavada - Head of Investor Relations

Viña Concha y Toro S.A.

Tel: +(56 2) 2476 5644

conchaytoroIR@conchaytoro.cl

www.conchaytoro.com

SOURCE: Viña Concha y Toro S.A.

