sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

33,81 Euro		-0,19
-0,56 %
WKN: 895350 ISIN: US9271911060 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
VINA CONCHA Y TORO SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VINA CONCHA Y TORO SA ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
29.05.2019 | 22:08
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Vina Concha y Toro S.A.: Viña Concha y Toro Announces Filing Of Its Form 20-F 2018

SANTIAGO, CHILE / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2019 / Viña Concha y Toro S.A. ("The Company" or "Concha y Toro") (IPSA: Conchatoro) has filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

An amendment to the Form 20-F was filed to conform certain information included in the eXtensible Business Reporting Language ("XBRL") exhibits to information in the body of the Annual Report.

The annual report on Form 20-F as well as the Form 20-F/A (English version) are available on Concha y Toro's website at the following address:

https://conchaytoro.com/en/holding/investor-relations/form-20-f/

The documents can also be accessed on the SEC website at the following address:

https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?action=getcompany&CIK=0000930543&owner=exclude&count=40&hidefilings=0

The Company will provide, upon request, hard copies of the Form 20-F and Form 20-F/A, and complete audited financial statements, free of charge.

Osvaldo Solar - Corporate CFO
Claudia Cavada - Head of Investor Relations
Viña Concha y Toro S.A.
Tel: +(56 2) 2476 5644
conchaytoroIR@conchaytoro.cl
www.conchaytoro.com

SOURCE: Viña Concha y Toro S.A.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/547012/Via-Concha-y-Toro-Announces-Filing-Of-Its-Form-20-F-2018


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE