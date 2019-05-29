Williams Industrial Services Group Inc.: Williams Industrial Services to Participate at LD Micro Invitational 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2019 / Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCQX: WLMS) ("Williams" or the "Company"), a construction and maintenance services company, announced that Tracy D. Pagliara, President and CEO, will participate and be available for investor meetings at the LD Micro Invitational 2019 in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

The Williams presentation will begin at 10:20 a.m. Pacific Time (1:20 p.m. Eastern Time). A link to the live webcast of the presentation, along with presentation materials, will be available at https://ir.wisgrp.com/

or, following the conference, access a replay of the presentation in the Investor Relations section of the website, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

About Williams

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has been safely helping plant owners and operators enhance asset value for more than 50 years. The Company provides a broad range of construction, maintenance and support services to customers in energy, power and industrial end markets. Williams' mission is to be the preferred provider of construction, maintenance, and specialty services through commitment to superior safety performance, focus on innovation, and dedication to delivering unsurpassed value to its customers.

Additional information can be found at www.wisgrp.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Investor Contact:

Deborah K. Pawlowski

Kei Advisors LLC

(716) 843-3908

dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com

